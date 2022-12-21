Read full article on original website
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former gubernatorial aspirant.EddyEvonAnonymousTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Grading Florida State's 2023 offensive recruiting class after the Early Signing Period
The Early Signing Period has come and gone and Florida State did pretty well for itself. The Seminoles currently stand with the nation's No. 19 high school recruiting class -- with 17 signees in the boat -- along with the nation's No. 2 overall Transfer Portal recruiting class with six transfer pledges.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU arrives in Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl
‘Tis the season, and the Florida State Seminoles are bowl bound this week, touching down in Orlando, FL, to face the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and will broadcast on ESPN. Currently a 9.5-point favorite according...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU lands transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske
Florida State has secured another top player out of the transfer portal, today landing Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman transfer Braden Fiske. Fiske was courted by several Power Five programs but was being most heavily pursued by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who brought him in for a visit earlier this month.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Tallahassee
Tallahassee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Tallahassee.
WALB 10
Still no answers, leads in Thomasville missing siblings case
Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety is important ahead of frigid temperatures in South Georgia this holiday weekend.
Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 After Picking Out A Winning Lottery Scratch-Off At Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that Karen Gibbons, 61, of Sebastian, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Gibbons purchased
Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
fox35orlando.com
Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew Gillum
Andrew Gillum/ Photo Courtesy of Andrew GillumPhoto byAndrew Gillum/ Instagram. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, last week penned a ruling rejecting former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s argument to have the federal charges levied against him dismissed.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
Body of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship found off Florida
A body has been recovered in the search for a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral, The Orlando Sentinel reported.
WCTV
Tips to protect your pipes from freezing as cooler temperatures move in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As we prepare for a chilly Christmas, plumbers are reminding everyone to keep an eye on their pipes!. One of the last things people want to deal with on Christmas day or the days leading up to Christmas are frozen pipes and you can avoid them with a few simple steps.
Dollar General hit with OSHA violations at Thomasville store
THOMASVILLE — Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store. On June 14, 2022,...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
A fast-growing restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's opened its newest Florida location in Port St. Lucie.
click orlando
Police ID woman found shot to death in Melbourne; ex-boyfriend arrested
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police identified a 23-year-old woman found shot to death Tuesday morning. Police said Sha’dayla A. Johnson was fatally shot around 7:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Colbert Circle. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in the shooting, according to police. [TRENDING: Become a...
