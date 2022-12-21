ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU arrives in Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl

‘Tis the season, and the Florida State Seminoles are bowl bound this week, touching down in Orlando, FL, to face the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and will broadcast on ESPN. Currently a 9.5-point favorite according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU lands transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State has secured another top player out of the transfer portal, today landing Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman transfer Braden Fiske. Fiske was courted by several Power Five programs but was being most heavily pursued by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who brought him in for a visit earlier this month.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida shark attack: Man suspected of hitting shark with hammer identified; investigation ongoing, FWC says

INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, Fla. - Content warning: The video above may be disturbing to some readers and watchers. Viewer discretion is advised. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it has identified the person believed to be captured on video Tuesday allegedly hitting a shark with a hammer at a Florida beach and then seen dragging it to the ocean.
INDIAN HARBOUR BEACH, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found shot to death in Melbourne; ex-boyfriend arrested

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police identified a 23-year-old woman found shot to death Tuesday morning. Police said Sha’dayla A. Johnson was fatally shot around 7:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of Colbert Circle. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in the shooting, according to police. [TRENDING: Become a...
MELBOURNE, FL

