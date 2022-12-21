MIAMI – A Broward gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in federal court this week for a series of home invasion murders in 2015. Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Slade, known by the street names of “D” and “Solja,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 10 federal charges.

