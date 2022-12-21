ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU arrives in Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl

‘Tis the season, and the Florida State Seminoles are bowl bound this week, touching down in Orlando, FL, to face the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and will broadcast on ESPN. Currently a 9.5-point favorite according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU lands transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske

Florida State has secured another top player out of the transfer portal, today landing Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman transfer Braden Fiske. Fiske was courted by several Power Five programs but was being most heavily pursued by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who brought him in for a visit earlier this month.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
MIAMI, FL

