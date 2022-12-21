Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
A judge has refused to dismiss charges against a former gubernatorial aspirant.EddyEvonAnonymousTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU arrives in Orlando for Cheez-It Bowl
‘Tis the season, and the Florida State Seminoles are bowl bound this week, touching down in Orlando, FL, to face the Oklahoma Sooners for the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on December 29 and will broadcast on ESPN. Currently a 9.5-point favorite according...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU lands transfer defensive lineman Braden Fiske
Florida State has secured another top player out of the transfer portal, today landing Western Michigan Broncos defensive lineman transfer Braden Fiske. Fiske was courted by several Power Five programs but was being most heavily pursued by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who brought him in for a visit earlier this month.
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
WSVN-TV
Keandra Simmons, high ranking officer, sues Miami Police claiming demotion was due to her race and gender
MIAMI (WSVN) - One of Miami’s highest-ranking Black female officers is claiming she was demoted and harassed because she’s a Black woman, and now, she’s taking her complaints to federal court. “We don’t want the community to feel like they can’t sit outside without being struck by...
Click10.com
Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond died, had lengthy criminal past, police say
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man who jumped into a pond in Pembroke Pines to escape police on Tuesday has died, police say he had a lengthy criminal past. Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard.
Click10.com
Broward gang member ‘Solja’ gets life in prison for home invasion murders, prosecutors say
MIAMI – A Broward gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in federal court this week for a series of home invasion murders in 2015. Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Slade, known by the street names of “D” and “Solja,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 10 federal charges.
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
Click10.com
‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car
MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
Comments / 0