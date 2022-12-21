Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Trust Wallet Token (TWT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): 2 new projects with massive potential returns
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are two cryptocurrency projects with the potential to deliver massive returns for investors. ORBN is currently in the third phase of its presale, with analyst projections of a 6000% return by the end of the presale. ORBN is revolutionizing venture capital and crowdfunding, making them accessible to the masses. Trust Wallet Token is a decentralized finance platform offering a non-custodial wallet that provides access to various blockchains.
cryptonewsz.com
Kraken NFT gets upgraded by 10 new collections
Kraken NFT has announced the addition of a new collection to its set. A total of ten NFT collections have been added to the network. They are bifurcated into Ethereum and Solana blockchains, with the former adding four collections and the latter adding six collections to the store. Founded in...
cryptonewsz.com
Resolve to invest better: Smart choices for 2023 include Oryen Network (ORY) and Ripple (XRP)
Are you looking for a safe, reliable way to gain passive income in 2023 and beyond? Smart investors understand that the key to success is diversifying your portfolio and investing in digital assets. Two excellent options worth considering are Oryen Network (ORY) and Ripple (XRP). Oryen Network – Invest Now...
cryptonewsz.com
Oryen Network (ORY) presale challenges DeFi projects like Aave (AAVE) and Near Protocol (NEAR)
Oryen Network (ORY), a multi-use cryptocurrency platform with features such as staking, trading, and assets management, has seen significant growth since the launch of its presale. Offering a fixed APY of 90%, 0.177% daily rewards paid out every 60 minutes, and an auto-staking feature enabled by Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), Oryen has become a major player in the crypto market. With news headlines being made and Youtube influencers like Darryl Boo talking up the project, it’s clear that Oryen is starting to gain traction among other communities.
cryptonewsz.com
This time next year, Everyone will have Oryen Network (ORY), BNB, and Polygon (MATIC)
The cryptocurrency world constantly evolves, with new projects and innovative technologies emerging daily. This article will focus on three projects that have shown remarkable potential in their respective fields: Oryen Network (ORY), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC). We will discuss why these projects are gaining traction and why they may be the best investments for 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon Overtakes the BNB chain in daily transactions every week
The year ends on a great note for Polygon as the platform has overtaken BNB Chain for the second time in 2022. According to the latest reports, Polygon has surpassed BNB Chain in daily transactions every week. The exchange has noted over 3 million transactions daily, and the primary reason...
Comments / 0