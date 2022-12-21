Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats call for incoming Rep. George Santos to resign over 'lies'
Democrats are calling for incoming Republican House representative George Santos to resign after he admitted to "embellishing" his resume during the recent election cycle.
Femicides in Mexico: Little progress on longstanding issue
ECATEPEC, Mexico (AP) — On a November afternoon, Mónica Citlalli Díaz left home in a sprawling suburb of Mexico’s capital and headed to the school where she’d been teaching English for years. It seemed an ordinary day, but on this one, she never arrived at work.
Twitter takeover of 2022: Elon Musk's wild ride since buying the social media giant
Fans of Elon Musk have rejoiced the Silicon Valley shakeup while his critics have been howling over the changes he has made so far as the owner of Twitter.
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s minister issues ultimatum to Kyiv as Zelensky eyes February peace talks
Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Russia illegally claims in the besieged country, in the ongoing war and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy.""The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army," he said, according to the...
Comments / 0