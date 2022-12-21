ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

APH: Five adults in Travis and five children in Texas have died from flu in 22-23 season

By Daniel Gravois
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health (APH) said Tuesday five adults in Travis County and five children in Texas have died from flu-related complications so far this season.

APH reported 22 COVID-19-related deaths since October 1.

The agency is calling on everyone to take steps to help protect those who are most vulnerable this winter.

APH said visits to healthcare providers for flu-like illnesses in Travis County have exceeded rates observed in previous years.

Data for the week ending on Dec. 10 shows a 15.5% flu positivity rate in Travis County.

At least 12 flu-associated outbreaks have been reported in Travis County schools so far.

Seasonal flu shots are recommended for everyone six months and older.

“Please consider that you’re likely getting together with friends and family who may be at increased risk for serious complications from these illnesses over the holidays,” said Adrienne Sturrup, APH director. “If you’re feeling sick, send your love and stay home.”

Visit Vaccines.gov ( Vacunas.gov in Spanish) to find flu and COVID-19 vaccine providers near you.

Free mail-order rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits are available once again. Households are eligible for another round of four tests for a limited time.

At-home COVID-19 test kits are available at APH Neighborhood Centers while supplies last. The U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services also lists community-based testing sites.

Use the CDC’s mask-locator tool to find pharmacies near you that provide free masks (N-95 respirators). It does not show current inventories, so check with the location for availability.

Community Policy