An Escanaba man has been arrested and arraigned on drugs charges. Dylan Grenier was arraigned on Wednesday in Delta County District Court on meth charges, as well as for maintaining a drug house. He was arrested at 8:00 Tuesday nigjht when Escanaba Public Safety officers pulled him over in the 100 block of North Lincoln Road, where police say they found a large amount of fentanyl and cash.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO