Escanaba Man Arrested On Drugs Charges After Traffic Stop
An Escanaba man has been arrested and arraigned on drugs charges. Dylan Grenier was arraigned on Wednesday in Delta County District Court on meth charges, as well as for maintaining a drug house. He was arrested at 8:00 Tuesday nigjht when Escanaba Public Safety officers pulled him over in the 100 block of North Lincoln Road, where police say they found a large amount of fentanyl and cash.
UPDATE: Escanaba man charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man is charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after a traffic stop uncovered fentanyl and methamphetamine Tuesday night. Dylan Grenier was arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon. He’s charged with possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, delivery/manufacture of a non-narcotic scheduled 1, 2, and 3 and maintaining a drug house.
Fentanyl pills, meth seized during drug trafficking investigation in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich — Police seized fentanyl pills and meth and made an arrest as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Escanaba, according to the city’s department of public safety. It started when officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Rd. around 8:10 p.m....
