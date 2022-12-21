ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers announces grant for Anniston mental health program

By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 5 days ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has announced The Right Place for Housing and Support, located in Anniston, will receive a Mental Health Awareness Training (MHAT) grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that will total $250,000 over the next two years.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the MHAT grant program prepares and trains individuals to appropriately and safely respond to persons with mental health challenges and or disorders.

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks

Anniston Star

