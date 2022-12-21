ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, MD

WBOC

St. Michael's Community Center to Get Facelift

ST. MICHAEL'S, Md. - On a bright December afternoon, the sunshine failed to illuminate what should be a shining beacon in this Talbot County town. "We've lived in the nighttime for too long in this space," said Langley Shook. Shook is the director of the St. Michael's Community Center. He...
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Big Plans Ahead for the Roland E. Powell Convention Center

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The most recent expansion of the Roland E. Powell convention center has paved the way for more events. Town officials say they are already booked through July of 2023. It could provide an economic boom for the town when it looks like the new year may...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

How Bright is Too Bright?

Those who feel the lights are too bright noted them as a distraction while driving across the Route 50 bridge into town. The issue garnered enough attention that it was brought up in a recent joint session between the mayor and council and planning commission. The two sides decided the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WBOC

Easton Could Soon Be Seeing More Blessings Boxes

EASTON, Md. - More blessings boxes could be popping up in Easton. On Peachblossom road sits a blessings box. Inside the box you can find canned soups, pasta, and dessert snacks. Angel Nagel built this box. She says it has really demonstrated how much the community cares. "It went better...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

UPDATED: Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Crash that Killed Three

LEWES, Del.- Three people were killed, including a child, following a crash Christmas Eve night in Lewes. Delaware State Police arrested 46-year-old Jason Wilcox at his Millsboro home Sunday, on several felony charges after he ran from the crash. Wilcox was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following...
LEWES, DE

