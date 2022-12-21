ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

MassLive.com

3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth

Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Woman found dead along busy NJ highway on Christmas Day

The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
MassLive.com

Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
MassLive.com

Duxbury Christmas Day chimney fire under investigation

A chimney fire that broke out in a Duxbury home on Christmas Day is under investigation. But it appears that closed dampers in the fireplace caused the incident, Capt. Doug Cunningham told MassLive Monday morning. The Duxbury Fire Department posted about the house fire at around 12:20 p.m. on Christmas...
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Ludlow police seek man they say is stealing packages

Ludlow police announced they are looking for a person they say stole packages. According to a message posted to the department’s Facebook page on Monday, police are seeking information about an alleged package theft that happened on Thursday, Dec. 22. The theft took place on Elm Street in Ludlow,...
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Man fatally shot in Boston

A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Dec. 26, 2022

Dr. Joseph Sills has been named the chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. Before moving to Wing, Sills was a member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he recently completed an administrative fellowship. He currently serves as an instructor of emergency medicine at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate.
PALMER, MA
