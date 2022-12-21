Read full article on original website
Mass. woman charged with fatally poisoning boyfriend with antifreeze chemical
A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday. Judy Church, 64, of Salisbury, is charged in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex...
Chicopee to identify and address risky street crossings following pedestrian deaths
CHICOPEE — Following six fatal crashes that have taken place in two months, city officials are asking residents to notify them of any areas where a high volume of people cross the street that need to be made safer. That means installing warning beacons at some crosswalks, repainting faded...
3 people seriously injured in head-on crash in Plymouth
Three people were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Plymouth on Friday, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to the crash on South Meadow Road at 3:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision involving injuries and an airbag being deployed, according to a statement from Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.
GoFundMe raises money for Landen Gibson after serious car crash injury
A GoFundMe is raising money for a single mother helping to take care of her 17-year-old after he was paralyzed in a car crash earlier this month. “By the grace of God he is still with us,” the GoFundMe reads. “However, he has suffered a serious life threatening spinal cord injury and is currently undergoing a 6-8 hour surgery.”
2 accused of injuring West Springfield police officers during chase face charges of attempted murder
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Two alleged shoplifters are accused of dragging and running over a police officer with their car and ramming the cruiser of a second officer while trying to flee from arrest in a busy shopping plaza during Christmas shopping season. The two officers were taken to the...
West Springfield Fire Dept. makes Christmas Eve rescue in Conn. River
The West Springfield Fire Department made a river rescue at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Lt. Tony Spear, the department’s public information officer. The rescue took place in the section of river near the intersection of Elm and Riverdale streets, and was the result of the fast-falling rain, Spear said.
Boston 18-year-old Michael Collins, Jr. identified as man shot, killed Friday
An 18-year-old Boston man has been identified by police as the person shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Friday night, officials said. Michael Collins, Jr., a Dorchester resident, was shot around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the corner of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, according to the Boston Police Department.
Salisbury woman Judy Church accused of poisoning boyfriend, killing him
Editor’s note: Leroy Fowler’s age has been corrected to reflect the fact that he was 55 years old. A Salisbury woman who was charged this week with murder is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with a fluid commonly used in antifreeze, news outlets reported. Prosecutors...
Woman found dead along busy NJ highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Duxbury Christmas Day chimney fire under investigation
A chimney fire that broke out in a Duxbury home on Christmas Day is under investigation. But it appears that closed dampers in the fireplace caused the incident, Capt. Doug Cunningham told MassLive Monday morning. The Duxbury Fire Department posted about the house fire at around 12:20 p.m. on Christmas...
Ludlow police seek man they say is stealing packages
Ludlow police announced they are looking for a person they say stole packages. According to a message posted to the department’s Facebook page on Monday, police are seeking information about an alleged package theft that happened on Thursday, Dec. 22. The theft took place on Elm Street in Ludlow,...
18-year-old man accused of trying to rape woman near Wollaston MBTA station
Editor’s note: This article contains references to sexual assault. An 18-year-old man is accused of trying to rape woman near the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy early Friday, according to authorities. Gustavo Woodward of Boston was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault...
Is the RMV open the day after Christmas in Massachusetts?
Bay Staters looking to register new vehicles or replace expiring driver’s licenses will need to wait until later this week. All Registry of Motor Vehicle offices in Massachusetts are closed Monday due to Christmas, the RMV and Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter. RMV offices, which will reopen...
Man fatally shot in Boston
A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
19 displaced as fire guts Bay Street building in Springfield on Christmas Eve
Nineteen people were forced from their 155 Bay St. home Christmas Eve as a 2-alarm fire on the third floor of the multi-family building heavily damaged the structure. Springfield fire officials said they received a 911 call reporting the fire at about 10 p.m. Smoke and flames were evident when emergency crews arrived and a second alarm was struck.
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
People in Business: Dec. 26, 2022
Dr. Joseph Sills has been named the chief of emergency medicine at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer. Before moving to Wing, Sills was a member of the Emergency Medicine Department at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he recently completed an administrative fellowship. He currently serves as an instructor of emergency medicine at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $20,000 Keno ticket won on Christmas Day
A trip to a Lowell convenience store led to an unexpected gift on Christmas Day. The purchase of a Keno ticket at the 99 Store in Lowell resulted in a $20,000 winner. That was the largest prize sold or claimed in Mass. on Christmas Day. Overall, 164 winning tickets worth...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
