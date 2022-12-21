ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk was photographed with the CEO of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund hours before asking followers if he should quit as Twitter boss

By Pete Syme
 5 days ago

Elon Musk watched the World Cup final in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk was pictured with the CEO of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund during Sunday's World Cup final.
  • The Qatar Investment Authority invested about $375 million in Musk's takeover of Twitter.
  • Musk said this week that he'll step down as Twitter CEO once he finds a suitable replacement.

Elon Musk was photographed at the World Cup final with the head of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, which invested $375 million in Musk's purchase of Twitter.

Photographs show Musk sat close to Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former president Donald Trump.

The Qatar Investment Authority declined to comment. However, it confirmed to The Washington Post that Al-Mahmoud was photographed at the match, and numerous images posted by photo agencies and on social media showed the men side-by-side.

Around five hours after the match, Musk tweeted a poll asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter.

The timing of the poll led the BBC to question whether Musk may have met with investors from Qatar or Saudi Arabia during his time in the Middle East, and potentially discussed his leadership of Twitter.

Twitter users on Monday voted 57.5% in favor of Musk stepping down , and on Tuesday, Musk said he'll depart as Twitter CEO when he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job."

Musk (top, center) was photographed with Mahmoud (right) and Kushner (left).

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

According to Bloomberg , the Qatar Investment Authority manages funds worth around $450 billion. It's chaired by Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar's deputy prime minister. Its vice chairman is Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who led Qatar's bid to host the World Cup.

Kushner, a real-estate investor, has been linked to business deals involving Qatari money.

Twitter and Kushner did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

