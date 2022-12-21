ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Elon Musk's net worth has plummeted $124 billion in 2022, bringing his fortune to a 2-year low

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPr3A_0jpzWXyR00
Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.

Carina Johansen/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk's net worth has crashed $124 billion so far this year, per estimates by Bloomberg .
  • Falling Tesla shares have put his fortune at $148 billion, its lowest level since December 2020.
  • Musk's wealth peaked at $340 billion last year. Bernard Arnault has now taken his place as the world's richest person.

Elon Musk's net worth has crashed $124 billion so far this year, reaching its lowest level since 2020, according to estimates by Bloomberg .

The tech mogul is now worth around $148 billion, per the publication's Billionaires Index. He is still the world's second-richest person, a position he has held since last week when LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault pushed him off the top spot .

Musk's fortune fell nearly $8 billion on Tuesday after Tesla shares plummeted . Shares are down around 61% since January, and have fallen 12% in the last week alone.

Musk, who is the EV maker's CEO, has blamed this on rising interest rates , which he says have incentivized traders to sell off their shares as cash becomes more attractive. Some analysts and shareholders, however, have argued that buying Twitter has distracted Musk from focusing on Tesla.

Musk's fortune has shrunk drastically this year

Musk's net worth hasn't been so low since December 2020, per Bloomberg's estimates .

His net worth began a rapid ascent at the start of the pandemic, peaking at $340 billion in November 2021. His estimated fortune fell to $270 billion on January 1, and since then it has fluctuated, but has overall been on a downward trajectory.

Musk's wealth is largely dependent on Tesla shares. Though he takes no salary from Tesla , he's awarded stock options when the company hits challenging performance metrics .

Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX and founded or co-founded The Boring Company, Neuralink, and X.com, which later became PayPal. In October, he bought Twitter for $44 billion and became its CEO, though he has now said he plans to stand down from the role .

Prior to his announcement, some Tesla shareholders had expressed concerns about how much time Musk is spending at Twitter , including KoGuan Leo , Tesla's third largest individual shareholder, who called for Musk to stand down from his role at the EV maker.

"Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO," Leo tweeted.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 3

Related
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
People

Bill Gates Opens Up About His Divorce and Why He'll Likely Drop Off List of World's Richest People

The billionaire is "looking at the world through a new lens," he wrote in a lengthy year-end blog post In his annual year-end post on the Gates Notes blog, Bill Gates usually gives a Gates Foundation update, reviews recent technological advances, and addresses climate change. He hits all those topics and more in his 2022 update — including touching on his 2021 divorce from Melinda French Gates and explaining why he'll drop off the World's Richest People list.  Gates opened and closed his very long post with a...
Business Insider

Business Insider

793K+
Followers
47K+
Post
480M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy