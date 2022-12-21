ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

New coffee shop opening in North Myrtle Beach in January. Here’s the details.

By Maya Brown
 5 days ago

An Arkansas-based coffee shop that offers seasonal drinks is opening a location in North Myrtle Beach in early January.

7 Brew , which will serve an array of coffees, infused energy drinks, sparkling waters, smoothies and teas, will be located off of Highway 17 North.

“At 7 Brew, we strive to make all of our customers’ quick coffee breaks memorable, one cup at a time, by offering exceptional service, speed and high quality beverages,” a company spokesperson said.

She added that 7 Brew will not initially allow customers to order their drinks ahead of time, but it could happen sometime in the future.

The stand will feature a walk up window and drive-thru.

An opening date for the business has not yet been set.

