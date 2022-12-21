Notre Dame Signs Safety Adon Shuler

Notre Dame has signed New Jersey safety Adon Shuler

Notre Dame has signed talented and underrated New Jersey safety Adon Shuler, one of the leaders of the Fighting Irish class.

Hometown/High School : Irvington, NJ / Irvington

Height/Weight : 6-0, 190

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Recruited By : Chris O'Leary

Offers : Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Boston College, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Maryland

2022 Stats : 103 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble, 3 INT / 844 yards, 6 TD

Honors : First Team All State (2022), 2022 USA TODAY NETWORK All-New Jersey defensive team, All American Bowl selection

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN : 4-star - No. 238 - No. 14 S

247Sports : 4-star - No. 20 S

On3 : 4-star - No. 26 S

Rivals : 3-star - No. 38 S

Consensus : 4-star - No. 314 overall - No. 27 S

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame uses all different types of safeties, but there is certainly a need for a player that can play downhill and be a dominant run defender. That is Adon Shuler. He's rangy, he's a physical run defender, he's sound and he's incredibly smart and instinctive. He has a captain's mentality but the playmaking ability to thrive on the back end. Shuler is athletic enough to handle man coverage agains tight ends and backs, he shows some range on the back end and he covers a lot of ground in the run game.

BREAKING DOWN SHULER

Ryan Roberts, IB: “Shuler is a missile on the backend, playing the safety position with some extremely bad intentions. The New Jersey native runs the alley like a bat out of hell, coming to balance as a tackler among the best in the class. Shuler plays with such tremendous instincts and has a habit to always be around the football. The all around profile is impressive.”

John Garcia Jr : "Average secondary frame, though filled out relative to modern standards. Balanced safety with strong ability to play the pass as classic center-fielder or work down the alley and reinforce run protection with authority. No-nonsense approach with production to his name, along with range and well above average ball skills. Can work the slot and help set the edge with length and physical nature near the line of scrimmage. College program should enhance balanced projection"

Irvington Head Coach Ashley Pierre : "The attitude he plays with is inffectious. Adon plays with such physicality and effort. He meant everything t - Ashley Pierre

