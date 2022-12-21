ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Midlands woman killed when SUV crashes into ditch and flips, SC officials say

By Noah Feit
The State
 5 days ago

A Midlands woman was killed Tuesday when the SUV she was driving crashed and flipped over, South Carolina officials said.

Earnesteene Moore died at the scene of the accident, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Moore said. The 77-year-old Pinewood resident suffered multiple blunt force injuries, according to Moore.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 5:50 p.m. on West Avenue South , said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. That’s in the Pinewood area of Sumter County.

Moore was driving west in a 2004 Isuzu SUV when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road near the intersection with Conrad Lane, according to Ridgeway. The SUV hit a ditch and flipped over, Ridgeway said.

There was no word if Moore was wearing a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about why the SUV veered off the road was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Sunday, 1,015 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 29 people have died in Sumter County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 31 deaths were reported in the county, according to DPS data.

