NFL legend Franco Harris dead at 72

Steelers and NFL legend Franco Harris has died at 72, according to multiple reports.

Harris, who played fullback for Pittsburgh for over a decade in the 1970s and early ’80s, was a four-time Super Bowl champion and a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He made the Pro Bowl nine times and was the NFL’s rushing touchdown leader in 1976.

Harris was perhaps most famous for being the recipient of the “Immaculate Reception” in 1972, one of the most famous plays in NFL history, catching a ball thrown by Terry Bradshaw that appeared to bounce off a Raiders defender and running it for a game-winning touchdown. His death comes just two days before the 50th anniversary of the play, which will be commemorated on Saturday as the Steelers and Raiders play each other.

Legendary Steelers RB Franco Harris, author of the “Immaculate Reception” – one of the greatest plays in NFL history – has passed away at the age of 72.



A 4-time Super Bowl champion, Hall of Fame player and revered individual by so many.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/hUERPwHVwo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 21, 2022

Franco Harris runs after catching the “Immaculate Reception.” AP

Franco Harris stands next a statue of himself on Sept. 12, 2019. AP

On Saturday, Harris was set to be just the third player in Steelers history to have his number retired, after Joe Greene and Ernie Stautner.

A cause of death was not immediately known.