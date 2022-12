Laura Frances (Fran) Nienstedt of Havelock passed away on December 22nd at Carteret Health Care. Day and Time of service to be announced. Fran was born on July 1, 1930, in Queens, New York. Married to James (Jim) F. Nienstedt for 70 years, she was a dedicated Marine wife and devoted mother to three sons.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO