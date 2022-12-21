Mayor Cooper appoints a new 'Director of Nightlife' for Nashville's downtown

Nashville's nightlife has become one of the city's main attractions, but the city is trying to crack down on unruly partiers and has appointed a new "director of nightlife" to do it.

Mayor Cooper appointed Benton McDonough to do the job. His first goal is to crack down on the party buses that drive through downtown Nashville.

Safe Fun Nashville, which has long criticized party buses in the downtown area, said it fully supports the creation of this new position.

Mayor Cooper said McDonough will work with residents and the nightlife industry to address quality-of-life issues like cleanliness, noise, and safety.

He will also work with the local government to address these issues and bring resources downtown to help.

Safe Fun Nashville said the immediate problems downtown faces are traffic, noise, excessive drinking, and lewd behavior.

The group said it looks forward to what the new director of nightlife will do and working with him in the future.