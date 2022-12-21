Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
Updated Louisiana Carbon Monoxide Law goes into effect on Jan. 1
Act 458 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature (“Act) changes the fire and life safety requirements of one or two-family residential homes, relating to the presence of carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. In addition, the Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council amended the International Residential Building Code (“IRC) with those changes also becoming effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
houmatimes.com
Boil Water advisory in Bayou Blue, Raceland, Grand Bois, others
Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community, and the Marydale Subdivision. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:. in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and...
houmatimes.com
Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing today
Today’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s in many locations. Lows tonight will put the area back into the deep freeze as all areas will fall back into the mid teens to upper 20s. Wind Chill temps for tonight will remain “bone chilling” cold as it will feel like the lower teens north to lower 20s south.
houmatimes.com
Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Comments / 0