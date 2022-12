Catholic Charities of Tompkins / Tioga (CCTT) recently received notification that they will be responsible for an almost 3-fold rent increase if they want to remain in the same location in Tioga County. For the past 10 years, CCTT has leased a building at 139 Roki Blvd. in Nichols, N.Y.,...

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO