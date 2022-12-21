Fire breaks out at West Greenwich tree service company
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at Verrier Tree Services in West Greenwich Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responding to the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road around 6:30 a.m. found smoke billowing into the sky.
West Greenwich Police Maj. James Tiernan told 12 News the smoke is coming from a kiln, which is where the dry firewood is kept.
He said that the contents somehow combusted into a fire. It’s contained and it didn’t spread to any surrounding buildings.
No injuries were reported.
