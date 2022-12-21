ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Greenwich, RI

Fire breaks out at West Greenwich tree service company

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTVEn_0jpzTrT400

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at Verrier Tree Services in West Greenwich Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Nooseneck Hill Road around 6:30 a.m. found smoke billowing into the sky.

West Greenwich Police Maj. James Tiernan told 12 News the smoke is coming from a kiln, which is where the dry firewood is kept.

He said that the contents somehow combusted into a fire. It’s contained and it didn’t spread to any surrounding buildings.

No injuries were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0jpzTrT400

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Fire crews put out Cranston house fire

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

One person killed in Christmas Day Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Richmond-Carolina Fire Chief Scott Barber confirmed to ABC6 News one person was killed in a fire on Kenyon School Road in Richmond Sunday night. Firefighters responded to a first-alarm house fire at about 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at a home on Kenyon School Road. A neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they could see fire coming from a window. Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor of the home that started in the bedroom. Chief Barber told ABC6 News the victim was inside the bedroom at the time.
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning

SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
SCITUATE, RI
ABC6.com

Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
CRANSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Juvenile Arrests, Dead Deer x 5, Loose Dogs

12:31 p.m. – A member of the EGHS staff told police someone had keyed their car while it was parked at the school, leaving a mark all along the driver’s side. They noticed it Sunday. The staff member said they had been working at the school all weekend, which was why they thought the damage had happened at the school. They said they could think of no one who would do this.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Barrington church cancels service following power outage

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage.  According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
BARRINGTON, RI
ABC6.com

Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it

A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbc16.com

Streets flood as heavy rain, high winds lash Rhode Island

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) — Wind-whipped rain combined with high tide caused streets to flood in Narragansett, Rhode Island on Friday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Ocean Road at Beach Street in Narragansett and Boyd's Lane at Park Avenue were closed. Street flooding was also reported in...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

First responders prepare for stormy weather in Bristol County

TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Communities across Massachusetts are preparing for the approaching storm, which will bring heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the state. Officials in Taunton are asking residents to stay off the roads and stay home if you can. "It is not going to be a...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy