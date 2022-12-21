32 high school boys basketball teams playing on the opening day of the 77th Annual Blue and Gold Tournament means there was action all day. Like the 2 p.m. game between 4th-seeded Ozark and Reeds Spring in the blue bracket. Final seconds of the first quarter, Tiger senior Ethan Sutherland knocks down the trey giving […]

OZARK, MO ・ 39 MINUTES AGO