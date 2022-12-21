Read full article on original website
Related
Lopsided wins dominate opening play of 77th Annual Blue and Gold Tournament
32 high school boys basketball teams playing on the opening day of the 77th Annual Blue and Gold Tournament means there was action all day. Like the 2 p.m. game between 4th-seeded Ozark and Reeds Spring in the blue bracket. Final seconds of the first quarter, Tiger senior Ethan Sutherland knocks down the trey giving […]
Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic this week in Miami. Plus basketball and soccer results
The Orange Bowl college football game between Clemson and Tennessee on Dec. 30 won’t be the only big OB event in South Florida this week.
Comments / 0