Robert Charles Gelder (“Sarge”) passed away peacefully at home in McKinleyville on November 30, 2022, at the age of 76, with loved ones by his side. Bob didn’t just live life with gusto; he devoured it and brought the party with him wherever he went. He was a kind and generous man who expressed his appreciation in a profound manner, all the while not realizing the impact he had on people. To him, he was just being himself and doing what comes naturally. He thrived on lifting people’s spirits and making them smile.

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO