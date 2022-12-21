If the current forecast of the National Weather Service is correct, and that is always a big “if,” this Monday will be the last day of sub-freezing high temperatures for a while. After the sub-zero lows, we have endured during the days (thanks to the wind chill) and through the frigid nights will be behind us and we may even see 60 degrees on Thursday.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO