Syracuse, NY

National Signing Day Profile: Ty Gordon

By Mike McAllister
 5 days ago

Player : Ty Gordon

Position : Defensive Line

Height/Weight : 6-2, 270 lbs

School : Battlefield High (VA)

Notable Offers : Old Dominion

Recruiting Recap : Ty Gordon committed to Old Dominion in July. However, that did not stop other programs from pursuing. Syracuse was the first power five school to extend an offer, and Gordon quickly worked to schedule an official visit. That visit took place earlier this month and sealed the deal for the Orange. Gordon would commit five days after the visit, flipping from the Monarchs.

Evaluation : Ty Gordon is an intriguing prospect as a defensive lineman. He has a great frame at 270 pounds coming out of high school that should allow him to play tackle or end. While the plan is to use him at tackle, he could still be a bigger end in certain situations. Gordon has above average strength and has a knack for getting into opposing backfields. He is a good fit for the 3-3-5 because of his quickness and ability to be disruptive.

The key for his development will be to add a bit more weight, continue to get stronger, learn the playbook and work on various techniques. These include footwork, block shedding and use of his hands.

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

