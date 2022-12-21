Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
LG's 2023 soundbars offer Dolby Atmos and wireless TV connections
Keeping its tradition of making several announcements before CES, LG has teased its 2023 soundbar lineup ahead of the big show. The company says the SC9 and SE6 models will be on display in Vegas, both equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound. Details are scarce for now on the specifics, but LG did elaborate on some of the key features both soundbars will offer.
Engadget
OnePlus 11 will debut in China on January 4th
It'll have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Hasselblad-branded camera array. The OnePlus 11 is launching globally on February 7th, but the flagship smartphone will actually make debut in China earlier on January 4th, OnePlus announced. The company has also announced pretty much all the specs, including the processor, RAM and storage, showing it'll be right up there with other high-end smartphones.
Engadget
Apple pulls new iOS 16.2 HomeKit architecture after users report Home app issues
The company says it's working on a fix for the software. Apple has stopped rolling out an optional Home app upgrade after users began reporting issues with the software. "We temporarily removed the option to upgrade to the new Home architecture," the company says on a support page spotted by MacRumors. "The option to upgrade will return soon. If you already upgraded, you are unaffected by this change."
Engadget
Minimize your nightly snoring with $59 off the Snore Circle
Adequate sleep is necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle and during the day. However, if you still don’t feel well rested after eight hours of shut-eye, the culprit might be your snoring. Outwardly, constant droning is a hassle to roommates and significant others, but it’s also a sign of sleep apnea. Unfortunately, you can’t consciously avoid snoring while asleep, but preventative measures are available. Stimulating your muscles with the Snore Circle may keep your “zzz’s” at a minimum, and .
Comments / 1