ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Authority Running Monday

After the bitter cold and snow ripped through the area Friday, the Butler Transit Authority had to cancel routes through the holidays. But, officials with The Bus say all routes will resume Monday. But, there will still be many businesses closed as Christmas Day will be observed. All government offices...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Opening Bids On New Project

Cranberry Township is seeking bids to accomplish an upcoming project. Cranberry Supervisors have decided to replace the rear canopy at the Township Municipal Building. Bidders will need to provide all labor, materials, equipment, and supervision necessary for this job as specified in the contract documents. Cranberry Township uses the electronic...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Transit Not Operating Due To Weather

The Butler Transit Authority has announced that they will not be operating Friday and Saturday due to the wintry conditions. Officials with The Bus say the road conditions aren’t safe enough for their buses to operate. The Transit Authority will also not operate on Christmas Day. Normal operations will...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Numerous Locations Available For Christmas Tree Recycling

Although you may be leaving the Christmas Tree up through this week, Butler County officials say you have a number of options in order to recycle your tree. Stirling Landscaping: Mercer Road. You must call for an appointment prior to dropping off. There is also a $2 fee. 724-287-7921. Seneca...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Marlene Iannotti Folk

Marlene Iannotti Folk, age 75, of Butler, passed away Thurs., Dec. 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Butler on Sept. 9, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Merle “Buzzi” Iannotti and Rose “Dolly” Fratto-Iannotti. To know Marlene was...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
butlerradio.com

United Way Continuing Search For Tax Preparers

The United Way is still looking for volunteers to help with tax preparation. The non-profit organizes the Free Tax Prep to help lower income individuals and families during tax season. The United Way says they are looking for 150 more volunteers by the week comes to an end. Volunteers do...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy