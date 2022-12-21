Read full article on original website
Johanna Hicks To Retire As Extension Agent
When Hopkins County Commissioners Court convened for what is the last scheduled meeting of 2022, County Judge Robert Newsom announced what he called a bit of sad news: it would be Johanna Hicks’ last regular Extension activity report during Commissioners Court. Hicks plans to retire at the end of January as Hopkins County’s Family and Community Health Extension Agent.
Weekly Road Report
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound traffic restricted to one lane.
10 Jailed In Hopkins County On Outstanding Felony Charges Over The Past 5 Days
Over the past 5 days (Dec. 19-23), 10 people were jailed in Hopkins County on outstanding felony charges, according to jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Brennan Murray, and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping Francisco Valentin Sanchez (who is also known by Velenta Sanchez), around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 120 for a traffic offense committed with a Dodge Ram pickup. A records check showed the 30-year-old Dundalk, Maryland man to be wanted by authorities in Baltimore County, Maryland on rape—strong-arm warrant. Sanchez remained in the county jail Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the charge, according to jail reports.
Fire Heavily Damages Honey Grove Commercial Building
Christmas Night , just before 9:00 PM Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of south 5th street down town Honey Grove. When they arrived they found a large commercial structure fulling involved. The threat to other buildings prompted a large response from Telephone, Dodd City, and Bonham Fire Departments. Fannin County Constable Precinct 3 and Honey Grove Police Department provided traffic control around the streets protect the fire hoses.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Officials arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man for violating a Criminal Trespass order on Texas Street. Jordan Terrell Givens then began resisting his arrest and threatened violence against the arresting officer. His bond amount totals $105,000 on charges of obstruction/retaliation, resisting, and trespassing.
Red River County Woman Jailed In Sulphur Springs
Authorities arrested a Red River County woman in the District Courtroom in Sulphur Springs on a federal warrant. They charged 40-year-old Crystal McLin Lipe of Annona with Tampering with a Consumer Product. The summons came from an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail until they transport her to a federal facility in Sherman.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 22)
Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, Oklahoma, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. No mugshot or details are available. At 8:42 Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol near the 2900 block of Clark Lane when he heard...
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
Man still missing from Idabel, McCurtain County; foul play possible in case
IDABEL, OKLA. (KSLA) -The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still actively looking for a man missing since late July. On the evening of July 31, Eric Haley was last seen leaving the Catfish King in Idabel, driving a white Toyota Camry. He was reported missing by his ex-wife.
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
Police: Wood County fatal officer-involved shooting began with theft in Mineola Walmart
QUITMAN, Texas — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Wood County courthouse in Quitman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton. According to the Mineola Police Department, around 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a theft at a Walmart on 135 NE Loop...
Wood County Woman Arrested For Trafficking
A Wood County woman is in the Smith County Jail for allegedly assisting in the sex trafficking of a minor. The state has charged Carly Sofia Loughmiller of Hawkins with the trafficking of persons. Her bond is $450,000, and her arrest resulted from an extensive investigation by Texas Rangers, Smith County DA’s Office, Homeland Security, and other agencies.
Leonard family brightening up town this season, one show at a time
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re driving at night down Highway 69 in Leonard, you might have seen strobes and flashing lights in the air. “We’ve always done some Christmas decorations, wrapped our trees up and down our driveways,” Bill Watson said. But it wasn’t until last year...
Hunt County Man Jailed For Felony Theft, Burglary
Hunt County arrested Justin Lynn Henley for Theft of Property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. They also charged him with Burglary of a Building. No bond information was available, and he remained in the Hunt County Detention Center at the last report. No other details were immediately available.
SSPD: Woman Jailed After Failing To Pay For More Than $100 Worth Of Merchandise
A 35-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was jailed on a felony charge after admitting she failed to pay for more than $100 worth of merchandise before leaving the self-checkout at Walmart over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported being contacted at 3:32 p.m. Dec....
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
