(Olivia MN-) Governor Tim Walz Friday activated The Minnesota National Guard to assist with rescuing motorists stranded by the winter storm. According to The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, The National Guard used "small unit support vehicles" to rescue 22 people in Freeborn County. There were three more rescues in Renville County where 60 people were sheltered in the armory in Olivia. In Kandiyohi County, they assisted local fire crews in rescuing 12 people.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO