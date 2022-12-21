ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

National Guard helps rescue stranded motorists in Renville, Kandiyohi Counties

(Olivia MN-) Governor Tim Walz Friday activated The Minnesota National Guard to assist with rescuing motorists stranded by the winter storm. According to The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, The National Guard used "small unit support vehicles" to rescue 22 people in Freeborn County. There were three more rescues in Renville County where 60 people were sheltered in the armory in Olivia. In Kandiyohi County, they assisted local fire crews in rescuing 12 people.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KDHL AM 920

Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
boreal.org

Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions

The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout conditions making travel...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

North Rochester house fires attributed to Christmas tree, appliance malfunction

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department learned that two house fires Thursday and Friday were caused by a home equipment failure and a Christmas tree, respectively. Rochester Fire captain Caleb Feine said a Dec. 22 house fire in the 1000 block of Chippewa Dr. NW was caused by a “home equipment” failure, likely an appliance fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Rural Northeast Rochester Home

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - One person was treated at the scene after a fire broke out in a northeast Rochester home Friday afternoon. A statement from the Rochester Fire Department says fire crews responded to a home at 5189 Connermara Drive Northeast shortly after 1 PM and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the house. While firefighters applied water to extinguish the blaze, a search of the home was conducted and no victims were found.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
KDHL AM 920

Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

5 Arrested in Deadly Shooting At Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

