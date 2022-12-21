DETROIT – The Detroit Lions’ winning streak came to a screeching halt over the weekend, but they technically still have a chance to get into the playoffs. After winning three games in a row and six of their last seven, the Lions went into Carolina on Christmas Eve and got thoroughly embarrassed. The Panthers rushed for 320 yards and brought back memories of the Lions defense that ranked worst in the NFL for the first half of the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO