Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Three injured in 3-vehicle Utica crash
(ABC 6 News) – Two drivers and a passenger were injured in a three-car Winona County crash Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:18 p.m., a Ford F150 driven by 58-year-old Scotty Joe Pitcock of St. Charles was traveling westbound on Highway 14 out of Utica when he struck an eastbound Ford C-Max driven by 25-year-old Andrew James Bergan of St. Charles.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Woman hurt in recent Highway 60 crash
A 32-year-old Good Thunder woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Windom on Highway 60. According to the State Patrol, road conditions were snowy and icy, at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, when the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 60 in Delafield Township. The...
KAAL-TV
Car crash in front of Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – Two cars collided at the intersection of 12th Street SW and Apache Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23. According to Rochester police, at least two vehicles sustained front-end damage. The entire intersection was blocked for a period of time, police added. Mayo Clinic...
Fire destroys Bloomington home on Christmas morning
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A fire destroyed a home in Bloomington early Sunday morning.The Bloomington Fire Department says the fire at the 10300 block of Wyoming Avenue started in the attached garage and spread to the rest of the home.No one was home at the time of the fire.
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Rural Northeast Rochester Home
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - One person was treated at the scene after a fire broke out in a northeast Rochester home Friday afternoon. A statement from the Rochester Fire Department says fire crews responded to a home at 5189 Connermara Drive Northeast shortly after 1 PM and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the house. While firefighters applied water to extinguish the blaze, a search of the home was conducted and no victims were found.
Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
KEYC
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
Sheriff: Man found dead near interstate ramp in Elko New Market
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a man was found dead near an exit ramp in Elko New Market on Friday morning.Scott County Sheriff's Office says they found the man near the northbound exit ramp from County Road 2 onto Interstate 35. An investigation is underway, and anyone with information can contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411.
Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
ktoe.com
MnDOT announces road closures and travel advisories in southcentral and southwest Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – (6:15 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le...
Body Found Along Interstate in Scott County
ELKO (WJON News) -- There is an investigation underway after a man's body was found along the interstate in Scott County. On Friday just before 9:00 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Office received a report of a body located near the northbound exit ramp in New Market Township. If anyone...
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
knuj.net
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
KIMT
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed in Mall of America shooting
ST PAUL, Minn. — For 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson life will never be the same. "I just try to act like he's still here," said Hudson, speaking about her brother,. 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul. "He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son...
School bus carrying 22 children tips over in snowy Carver County
A Carver County school bus carrying 22 children tipped over in snowy conditions Wednesday afternoon. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 1:27 p.m. on 74th Street, east of County Road 32 in Camden Township. Authorities said everyone on board avoided injury. Snowy driving conditions may have...
Sasquatch 107.7
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0