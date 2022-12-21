Read full article on original website
Related
'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting
ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
Bald Eagle believed to have been hit by car rescued by Atlanta animal shelter
ATLANTA — A bald eagle is recovering after he was rescued in early December by the Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort. AWARE said on Facebook in early December that Panola park rangers contacted the organization about a grounded bald eagle near Alexander Lake. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man
HAMPTON, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Akevis Walton was last seen leaving his Heritage Drive residence at noon on Wednesday, the Clayton County Police Department says....
Slain father of 2, Riverdale mayor’s nephew remembered for kindness, selflessness
Casting a fishing rod into a metro Atlanta lake amid the occasional sound of splashing water against the humming of the ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Balloon release set to honor 4-year-old twin found dead after fire allegedly set by mother
EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point community is coming together to remember a 4-year-old twin girl who was found dead after a fire police said was intentionally set by her mother. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Arielle Jackson was found dead after an...
Atlanta police investigates two shootings at southwest apartment complex
Two people were injured Sunday night in shootings at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say.
2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
Career burglar arrested in connection to 8 metro Atlanta burglaries
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a 59-year-old man who was connected to eight different burglaries across the metro area on Dec. 5, 2022. Video showed an Atlanta police officer arresting Leslie Cook, who was recognized as the likely culprit in eight metro Atlanta burglaries over the last few months.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police release photos of suspect in deadly northeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Northeast Atlanta gas station Christmas Eve. Atlanta police received calls of a person shot near the Chevron gas station on 111 Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found a man who appeared...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County authorities search for critically missing hospital patient
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a critically missing person. A patient fled from Piedmont Henry Hospital on Monday. Authorities said Cory Maxwell, 27, left the facility going toward Rock Quarry Road on foot. Maxwell was described as a white male last seen wearing paper scrubs...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
Report: Body found on Highway 27 North
A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police. On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Police search for ‘critically missing’ man who fled from Henry County hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for what they describe as a “critically missing person.”. On Monday, Dec. 26, police say Cory Maxwell, 27, fled from Piedmont Henry Hospital on foot, headed toward Rock Quarry Road. He was last seen wearing paper scrubs and white...
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County that happened early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to...
NE Atlanta shooting victim dies Christmas Eve night, police say
A man was fatally shot on Boulevard in northeast Atlanta late Christmas Eve night, according to police....
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Comments / 0