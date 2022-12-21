ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

11Alive

'Can I please have my daddy back?' | Daughter writes letter to Santa after father dies in Douglasville shooting

ATLANTA — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are still searching for the person responsible for the death of 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell. Authorities said he was gunned down in his driveway off Warrenton Drive in Douglasville on Dec. 17 after coming home from work. Authorities received several calls to 911 about shots being fired in the neighborhood - but have yet to arrest the shooter, they said.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
11Alive

Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.
HAMPTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man

HAMPTON, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for missing 34-year-old Hampton man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Akevis Walton was last seen leaving his Heritage Drive residence at noon on Wednesday, the Clayton County Police Department says....
HAMPTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

2 shot at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after two people were shot at the same apartment complex on Christmas Day. Police were called to the complex on Campbellton Road around 11 p.m. after one person was believed to be shot. While they were driving to the apartments, they received another call about a second person shot.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police release photos of suspect in deadly northeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Northeast Atlanta gas station Christmas Eve. Atlanta police received calls of a person shot near the Chevron gas station on 111 Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found a man who appeared...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Report: Body found on Highway 27 North

A body was found on Highway 27 North just south of the Floyd County line this afternoon. Local law enforcement and the Polk County Coroner’s Office were called out to a scene around 4 p.m. on Highway 27 North this afternoon where the body of an unidentified male was discovered. Georgia State Patrol was called […] The post Report: Body found on Highway 27 North appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police.  On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County that happened early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

