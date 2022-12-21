ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Inmate faces multiple felonies after striking deputy, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia inmate faces multiple charges after he struck a deputy in the face, causing injury, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said.

An arrest report from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Eric Gragg struck an officer with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office in the face.

The blow knocked out one of the officer’s teeth, according to the report.

Gragg had to be physically refrained by officers, according to the report.

Gragg faces a felony charge for aggravated battery and obstruction.

Dana Pinkard
5d ago

Well now you’ll have a little more time to look at them through bars, how’s that working for you ? Should never hit an officer, whatever you did is not his fault

