Flagler County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Three arrested after missing child found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Ean Stephens on December 22: his grandfather, his step-grandmother, and a neighbor, who allegedly offered to help Ean find a new home and be adopted. Ean was found unharmed in Clay County yesterday. According...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County announces swale and ditch maintenance schedule for 2023

The Flagler County Road and Bridge Department has announced its swale and ditch cleaning schedule through the month of July for western Flagler County. “We created the first six-month schedule about two years ago to ensure we were staying on top of complaint-driven maintenance, with the goal of transitioning to a proactive zone-by-zone approach to right-of-way drainage maintenance,” said Road and Bridge Manager Ryan Prevatt. “The schedule will be updated as needed and is weather permitting along with the availability of utility locates performed by USIC (US Infrastructure Company – Underground Utility Location and Damage Prevention).”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges

Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages

A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
OCALA, FL

