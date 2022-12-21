Read full article on original website
Related
Florida pervert faces third arrest for filming victims in their condos
A Florida condo association president has been arrested for a third time on accusations he recorded people inside of their homes without their knowledge.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested after missing child found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 13-year-old Ean Stephens on December 22: his grandfather, his step-grandmother, and a neighbor, who allegedly offered to help Ean find a new home and be adopted. Ean was found unharmed in Clay County yesterday. According...
Incident report details bizarre behavior leading to arrest of Haleigh Cummings' father
POMONA PARK, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who went missing in 2009 was arrested on Christmas Day. Ronald Cummings, 39, was booked on several charges unrelated to the child's disappearance including drug possession, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. A Putnam County Sheriff's Office...
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
Elderly woman found dead after Christmas night house fire in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead after a house fire. The fire occurred Christmas night at a home on Gregory Drive in Deltona. Firefighters were called out to the home around 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fire.
Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house. Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park. They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken. Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of...
WESH
Police: Missing man in Daytona Beach found safe
Police said they've found a man reported missing in Daytona Beach. After searching for the 80-year-old man, the Daytona Beach Police Department later gave an update that he was found safe.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County announces swale and ditch maintenance schedule for 2023
The Flagler County Road and Bridge Department has announced its swale and ditch cleaning schedule through the month of July for western Flagler County. “We created the first six-month schedule about two years ago to ensure we were staying on top of complaint-driven maintenance, with the goal of transitioning to a proactive zone-by-zone approach to right-of-way drainage maintenance,” said Road and Bridge Manager Ryan Prevatt. “The schedule will be updated as needed and is weather permitting along with the availability of utility locates performed by USIC (US Infrastructure Company – Underground Utility Location and Damage Prevention).”
villages-news.com
Financial adviser in The Villages enters plea in alleged attack at restaurant
A prominent financial adviser has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages. Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to charges of false imprisonment and battery. He remains free on $6,000 bond.
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said one person died after a crash in Volusia County on Friday. The crash happened at Pioneer Trail and Bridget Street around 10:34 p.m. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was in an eastbound lane on Pioneer Trail when it ran off the...
Condo association president arrested again on video voyeurism charges
Bunnell, Fla. — A Flagler County man, already facing video voyeurism charges, was arrested again Wednesday on nine additional charges. Robert W. Orr was the president of Las Brisas Condominium Association. Police say he hid cameras in condos, catching unsuspecting victims in various stages of undress. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Marion County Fire Rescue battles back-to-back building fires on Christmas Day
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue spent part of their Christmas Day fighting back-to-back structure fires. The first call occurred at 9:47 a.m. in the 5400 block of SE 30th Court. A 911 caller said a mobile home on the property was fully involved. Fire crews arrived...
Citrus County Chronicle
Daytona Beach man faces drug and weapon charges
Switching lanes without using a turn signal was all it took to land a Daytona Beach man in jail facing drug and a weapons charge in Citrus County. Thaddeus Michael Malysz III, 21, was seen Dec. 17 by a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving south on Suncoast Boulevard near west Yulee Drive in Homosassa, according to the arrest report.
click orlando
Casselberry woman dead, teen girl critically injured after crash in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old woman from Casselberry died Saturday after a crash in Orange County that left four other people injured, including a 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:43 a.m. on South Goldenrod Road...
click orlando
Sports car goes airborne during crash that killed 1, hurt 1 in Volusia County, troopers say
GLENCOE, Fla. – A 33-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Glencoe, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 10:34 p.m. on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating...
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
Troopers investigate deadly crash after driver leaves roadway, crashes into tree
VIOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a single car in Volusia County. The crash happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Pioneer Trail near Bridget Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Porsche 911 was heading...
Man arrested after trying to rob Publix in Deltona, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. — A man is behind bars after Volusia County deputies said he tried to rob a Publix supermarket in Deltona. The incident happened at the Publix store on Saxon Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said Steven Williams gave a note to an employee asking for...
WCJB
Roadways blocked as Ocala Police investigate death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers blocked some roadways in Ocala on Thursday morning as they investigate a death in the area. Officers say someone died in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street. Officers responded to the scene to investigate the death. Due to the investigation,...
Florida Couple Wanted For Stealing An 88-Year-Old Woman’s Car Then Selling It On Craigslist
A Florida couple is wanted for taking advantage of an elderly woman they had befriended and stealing her car to turn around and sell it on Craigslist. Lake County sheriff’s detectives are attempting to locate the pictured suspects, who they say stole a vehicle from
Comments / 2