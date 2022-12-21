The Flagler County Road and Bridge Department has announced its swale and ditch cleaning schedule through the month of July for western Flagler County. “We created the first six-month schedule about two years ago to ensure we were staying on top of complaint-driven maintenance, with the goal of transitioning to a proactive zone-by-zone approach to right-of-way drainage maintenance,” said Road and Bridge Manager Ryan Prevatt. “The schedule will be updated as needed and is weather permitting along with the availability of utility locates performed by USIC (US Infrastructure Company – Underground Utility Location and Damage Prevention).”

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO