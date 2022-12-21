ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

OFFICIAL: WR Tory Johnson Jr. Signs with West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsDaS_0jpzPyVJ00

WR Tory Johnson Jr.

Height: 6'4" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Chesapeake, VA

High school: Oscar Smith

Power Five Offers: Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: East Carolina.

Evaluation:

Johnson's 6'4" frame provides a big target for his quarterback. He uses his size down the sidelines and high points the ball for big gains but also works the intermediate routes, finding then sitting in the holes in the secondary before darting upfield. He can line up on the outside or in the slot. Johnson has nice hands and is a solid rout runner while not afraid to get physical on the outside with his run blocking.

Playing time projection:

No doubt about it, this kid has the look of a true No. 1 receiver at the 'X'. It will take some time for him to grow into that role, but Johnson should see plenty of opportunities early on in his career. Year three could be the breakout year for him.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MountaineerMaven

Update on Unsigned Commits

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

4-star EDGE Kolaj Cobbins breaks down Top 10 schools

2024 Destrehan (La.) EDGE Kolaj Cobbins is one of the top priorities for LSU in the next cycle. On Christmas, he announced his Top 10 schools. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas and USC made the cut. “I chose these 10 schools because these...
DESTREHAN, LA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy