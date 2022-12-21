OFFICIAL: TE Noah Braham Signs with West Virginia
TE Noah Braham
Height: 6'2" Weight: 225 lbs
Hometown: Morgantown, WV
High school: University
Power Five Offers: West Virginia.
Group of Five Offers: N/A.
Evaluation:
A tad undersized, but has the physicality to make up for it. Not as polished of a blocker as some of the tight ends WVU has brought in over the past few years, but the technique is there. Braham is a smooth route runner and has pretty good hands for a tight end.
Playing time projection:
He'll have to live in the weight room with Mike Joseph for a couple of years, but that's not a bad thing. Most tight ends at this level need two, sometimes three years to really be ready for serious game action. I don't expect Braham to see the field on offense until later on in his career, but he should see some time on special teams.
Highlights:
