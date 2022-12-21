OFFICIAL: TE Noah Braham Signs with West Virginia

TE Noah Braham

Height: 6'2" Weight: 225 lbs

Hometown: Morgantown, WV

High school: University

Power Five Offers: West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers: N/A.

Evaluation:

A tad undersized, but has the physicality to make up for it. Not as polished of a blocker as some of the tight ends WVU has brought in over the past few years, but the technique is there. Braham is a smooth route runner and has pretty good hands for a tight end.

Playing time projection:

He'll have to live in the weight room with Mike Joseph for a couple of years, but that's not a bad thing. Most tight ends at this level need two, sometimes three years to really be ready for serious game action. I don't expect Braham to see the field on offense until later on in his career, but he should see some time on special teams.

Highlights:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.