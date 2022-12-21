Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Sioux City: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 3 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
New podcast gives behind-the-scenes view of Sioux City Fire Rescue
SIOUX CITY — In the title of the new Sioux City-based podcast "Before the Tones Drop" there's the mission statement of the Fire Rescue workers behind it. "Watching EMS-based shows, people see the fire department and the EMS and see the action side of things but what they don’t necessarily see is what happened in the firehouse," Sioux City Fire Lieutenant Phil Marchand said. "So we’re bringing you into the world before those alert tones come in."
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Reporter Earl Horlyk's Five Favorite Stories of 2022
Sioux City Journal Reporter Earl Horlyk's five favorite stories of 2022 focused on people finding their footing in America, kids learning the "sweet science" of boxing and an artist making the most out of fast-food wrappers. (5) updates to this series since 6 hrs ago.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 26
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Orange City Arts to present 'An Evening of Dance'
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Orange City Arts Council presents the annual “An Evening of Dance” on Jan. 14 at the Unity Christian Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave. S.W. The Orange City Arts Council presents the show, which features local dancers from Orange City, Sheldon, Sioux Center and surrounding communities, as a way to celebrate the art of dance.
Sioux City Journal
Bowman joins KTIV News
SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4. Bowman, a native of Texas, is an award-winning journalist with more than 15 years of experience, according to an announcement from KTIV. Prior to joining...
Sioux City Journal
Dakota Valley all-state guards Bruns, Rosenquist make run at another title
NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist form a dynamic duo in the backcourt. Bruns, the reigning South Dakota Class A Player of the Year, is a smooth shooter and prolific scorer. The 6-foot-5-inch guard also battles under the boards and regularly covers the opposing team's top player.
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives
Christmas in the Churches: Christmas Day will be observed in many of the churches of Sioux City today, including St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, St. John's Catholic, and Swedish Lutheran Augustana Church, among others. All the churches will include special music for the occasion, as well as elaborate decorations.
Sioux City Journal
Heritage Foundation seeks to buy Little Sioux Scout Ranch
BLENCOE, Iowa -- Rarely does the chance to preserve more than a thousand acres of pristine Loess Hills wilderness present itself. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation doesn't want to see that chance pass by, and hopes to finish off an effort to raise $2 million by Dec. 31 to exercise an option to buy the Little Sioux Scout Ranch.
Sioux City Journal
Mike Wells, 2022 Newsmaker of the Year
Mike Wells, CEO of Wells Enterprises, talks about his greatest achievements of 2022 and looks ahead to 2023 during an interview Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the ice cream company's Le Mars, Iowa, headquarters. Wells is the Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year: Mike Wells
LE MARS, Iowa — Even before the calendar rolled over to December, 2022 was a bit of a busy time for Mike Wells, the Journal's 2022 Newsmaker of the Year. When the year began, Wells, the CEO of the second-largest ice cream maker in the United States, sat as board chair for the Siouxland Initiative, a 34-year-old division of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce intently focused on economic development. During his two-year tenure, which began during the pandemic, Wells said he and other business leaders pushed to focus not just on job creation but on quality-of-life improvements to recruit and maintain workers.
Sioux City Journal
Meetings, Events
The monthly Carmelite Board Meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 2, at the Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia Street with Mass at 7 a.m. and refreshments at 8 a.m. Our business meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m., the rosary will start at 9 a.m. and prayers with the Sisters at 9:15 a.m. Honorary members are always welcome.
Sioux City Journal
Caribbean cake, culinary scientists and an eight-armed gumshoe are among 2022's top literary picks
When she heads off to spend the holidays with her husband’s parents, Sue Owens will be certain to pack plenty of warm clothes, Christmas presents and books. “I love books,” the Western Iowa Tech Community College Lifelong Learning Coordinator explained. “I was a librarian for nearly 20 years, so I do know a lot about books.”
Sioux City Journal
One for the team: Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven wants one more win
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The coach calls Gracie Schoonhoven “the ultimate competitor.”. At the end of volleyball season, the Unity Christian senior had one week to get into basketball mode. And, even then, she wasn’t willing to let up. “You don’t want to get out of shape because...
