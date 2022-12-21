Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
Medical News Today
What is paradoxical insomnia?
Paradoxical insomnia, or insomnia without objective findings, means that a person perceives themselves as being awake even when asleep. As a result, they may believe they have insomnia, even though they sleep naturally. Paradoxical insomnia can be emotionally distressing. It may cause conflict with loved ones or caregivers. It can...
docwirenews.com
A Nasal Spray May Help Sleep Apnea
A novel drug in development is showing promising results in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Chest. “OSA is one of the most common sleep-related breathing disorders, with an estimated one billion sufferers, and when untreated is associated with major health and safety consequences. While CPAP machines are effective, tolerance remains a major issue for many and other treatments such as dental splints and upper airway surgery don’t always work. This is why we need new treatment options for OSA,” said Professor Danny Eckeart, Director of Flinders’ sleep lab FHMRI: Sleep Health via a press release.
MedicalXpress
Some surprisingly good news about Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)—a debilitating chronic lung disease that includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis—has previously been linked to mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. But a new study by University of Toronto researchers found that, even though adults without the disease were mentally flourishing at higher rates, a strong majority of those diagnosed with COPD were in excellent mental health.
physiciansweekly.com
Wearable and mobile technology to characterize daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescent insomnia.
Contributor: Luca Menghini,Dilara Yuksel,Devin Prouty,Fiona C Baker,Christopher King,Massimiliano de Zambotti. Characterizing daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescents with and without insomnia symptomatology. Two months of continuous wearable tracking and daily diary ratings. Free-living conditions. Ninety-three adolescents (59 girls; 16-19 years old) with (N = 47;...
CNET
Trouble Falling Asleep? This Dietary Supplement Also Works as a Sleep Aid
Quality rest is a vital factor for maintaining your mental and physical health, but the struggle to fall asleep is real for the 70 million Americans who live with chronic sleep issues. Sleep supplements are a viable solution to help you feel more sleepy and ready for bed, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness the morning after. Some people also claim that popular sleep supplements like melatonin make them groggy.
physiciansweekly.com
Why lithium should be used in patients with bipolar disorder? A scoping review and an expert opinion paper.
Contributor: Gaia Sampogna,Delfina Janiri,Umberto Albert,Filippo Caraci,Giovanni Martinotti,Gianluca Serafini,Alfonso Tortorella,Alessandro Zuddas,Gabriele Sani,Andrea Fiorillo. Lithium treatment is considered the gold standard for the long-term management of bipolar disorder and recurrent unipolar depression. It is also extremely effective in other psychiatric conditions characterized by impulsivity and aggression, and for the prevention of suicidal...
Healthline
What Is the Relationship Between AFib and Anxiety?
The symptoms of atrial fibrillation might be mistaken for anxiety and vice versa. Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a common heart condition that affects blood flow in your heart. There might be a relationship between AFib and anxiety disorders. Because AFib can cause heart palpitations, the symptoms might be...
physiciansweekly.com
Identification of novel glucocerebrosidase chaperone for potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease: An approach using in silico virtual screening, molecular docking and molecular dynamics, and in vitro studies.
Contributor: Pratigya Tripathi,Ankit Ganeshpurkar,Sushil Kumar Singh,Sairam Krishnamurthy. Glucocerebrosidase (GCase), a GBA1 gene-encoded lysosomal enzyme, is a risk factor for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Chaperones that increase GCase activity can potentially be disease-modifying agents in PD. To date, none of the registered treatments has demonstrated disease-modifying effects. Thus, chaperones for GCase were identified using in-silico virtual screening, molecular property filtering, and molecular dynamics and validated by circular dichroism, FT-IR, and Raman spectroscopies. In-vitro enzyme kinetics, thermal denaturation assay (TDA), and cell-line model were used to test their potential for GCase In-silico investigation revealed four compounds as candidate chaperones with adequate brain penetrability and binding energy (BE). Of them, GC466 showed ideal chaperoning characteristics, including potent BE -8.92 ± 0.68 Kcal/mol and binding affinity (K) 0.64 ± 0.12 μM against rGCase (Asp146, Phe265, and His329 residues) at pH 7.0 than at 4.5 (BE: -5.06 Kcal/mol, K: not found). Spectroscopic results confirmed the stability of GCase by GC466. TDA determined its chaperoning behavior, signified by improved rGCase thermal stabilization with stabilization ratio of 10.20 at 10 μM. In addition, it demonstrated GCase restorative, neurorestorative, and ROS scavenging activity in 6-OHDA treated cell-line model. Therefore, the present study may offer a novel chaperone with the potential to be a disease-modifying agent for PD.
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic pain conditions and use of analgesics among nursing home patients with dementia.
Contributor: Martin Elstad Myrenget,Petter C Borchgrevink,Tone Rustøen,Stephen Butler,Dagfinn Thorsvik,Milada C Småstuen,Reidun Sandvik. Pain management for patients with dementia is challenging because many experience pain while being unable to communicate their pain. The aim of this study was to describe pain, pain management, and to perform a thorough clinical examination of chronic pain conditions among patients with dementia. Residents (n = 498) from 12 nursing homes were assessed for dementia (Clinical Dementia Rating scale [CDR]) and for pain with the Mobilization-Observation-Behavior-Intensity-Dementia-2 (MOBID-2) assessment form. Of all examined nursing home patients with dementia, 68% had moderate or severe chronic pain. The final study population (n = 262) with a CDR score of ≥1 and a MOBID-2 score of ≥3 were examined by pain expert physicians for chronic pain and categorized according to the International Classification of Disease (ICD-10/-11) classification systems. More than half (54.6%) had chronic pain conditions without underlying disease classified as chronic primary pain by ICD-11. Chronic widespread pain was the most prevalent (14.5%) followed by nonspecific pain from the back (13.4%), whereas the most prevalent chronic secondary pain conditions were chronic pain caused by osteoarthritis (15.4%) and stroke (8.0%). One-fourth received opioids, which was significantly associated with severe pain (P < 0.001) compared with moderate pain, although no significant association was found between opioid use and the type of pain condition. Although knowledge of the severity and specific types of pain conditions is recommended to direct the choice of treatment, these areas are not sufficiently explored in the nursing home populations with dementia and may hinder a better treatment of pain in this population.
physiciansweekly.com
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical profile and risk factors of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in Sudan: A multicenter cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Etedal Ahmed A Ibrahim,Rofiedah Eisa Hassan Mohamed,Khabab Abbasher Hussien Mohamed Ahmed,Mazin S Haroun,Yassin Abdelrahim Abdalla,Mohammed Eltahier Abdalla Omer,Mohammed Mahmmoud Fadelallah Eljack. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a relatively uncommon cause of stroke that mainly affects young ladies, with a wide spectrum of symptoms severity, and prognosis. In this...
physiciansweekly.com
[Conservative and surgical treatments performed for symptomatic pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence in Hungary.].
Contributor: Szilárd Kolumbán,Kálmán Kovács,Attila Majoros,Zoltán Németh,József Bódis,Bálint Farkas. As clinical guidelines are available for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence, but not pelvic organ prolapse, in Hungary, the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse varies widely throughout the country and is not standardized. Due to the establishment of the Hungarian Continence and Urogynecological Association, we aimed to determine current conservative and surgical treatment trends and strategies for these conditions in Hungary and compare them with international practice.
physiciansweekly.com
Direct-acting antiviral agents significantly lower Hepatitis C related mortality and cancer risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, adult patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents had significantly lower mortality and a 27% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) than patients with untreated HCV infection. 2. Patients who received DAA treatment for HCV had a...
physiciansweekly.com
The Neuroprotective Role of BCG Vaccine in Movement Disorders: A Review.
Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is the first developed vaccine to prevent tuberculosis (TB) and is the world’s most widely used vaccine. It has a reconcilable defense in opposition to tuberculosis, meningitis, and miliary disease in children but changeable protection against pulmonary TB. Immune activation is responsible for regulating neural development by activating it. The effect of the BCG vaccine on neuronal disorders due to subordinate immune provocation is useful. BCG vaccine can prevent neuronal degeneration in different neurological disorders by provoking auto-reactive T-cells. In the case of TB, CD4+ T-cells effectively protect the immune response by protecting the central defense. Because of the preceding fact, BCG induces protection by creating precise T-cells like CD4+ T-cells and CD8+ T-cells. Hence, vaccination-induced protection generates specific T-cells and CD4+ T-cells, and CD8+ T-cells. The BCG vaccine may have an essential effect on motor disorders and play a crucial role in neuroprotective management. The present review describes how the BCG vaccine might be interrelated with motor disorders and play a key role in such diseases.
Medical News Today
What to know about Parkinson's and anxiety
Anxiety is a recognized comorbidity of Parkinson’s disease. This means that a person with Parkinson’s has a higher likelihood of experiencing anxiety compared with the regular population. Anxiety affects an estimated. 20–40% — of people with Parkinson’s. Despite this, many do not seek a diagnosis or treatment for...
physiciansweekly.com
Patient-supporter training improved patient confidence in managing diabetes
1. In this randomized control trial, providing positive support technique training to patient-supporter dyads was associated with greater patient confidence in managing diabetes. 2. However, increased patient supporter engagement did not lead to significant changes in physiological outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Diabetes is a highly prevalent health condition;...
physiciansweekly.com
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
