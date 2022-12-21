ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVCFOX

Tennessee man, 32, gunned down on I-24 on Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man from Greenbrier died on Christmas Day in a shooting on Interstate 24. Metro Police are looking for the suspect and believe road rage is a possible motive. It happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday on I-24 West between the Shelby Avenue and...
GREENBRIER, TN
WTVCFOX

76 dogs rescued from 'neglectful conditions' in Tennessee

DYER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 80 dogs are now at a rescue center after being removed from a property in Dyer, Tennessee. That’s according to the national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC). The nonprofit says they assisted the City of Dyer Police Department with the removal of the dogs from “neglectful conditions.”
DYER, TN
WTVCFOX

Tennessee arrives in Miami, continues Orange Bowl prep

(WCYB) — The Tennessee football team touched down in Miami on Christmas Day as it continues its preparations to take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The Vols will practice on Monday. They'll treat it like a usual Tuesday practice with the Orange Bowl kicking off this Friday. "We...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Mom, daughter dog duo in Maury County adopted together just in time for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In one of our best updates of the year, two dogs with a very special bond have found their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter pair had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others. Now, they rely on each other daily.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Average Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of new year: AAA

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Average Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. As of Monday morning, average state gas prices are eight cents less than a...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVCFOX

Kitchen fire damages Collegedale home on Christmas Day

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Tri-Community volunteer firefighters responded to a residential fire on Eastview Terrace in Collegedale in the early morning hours on Christmas Day. A call came in at 12:10 AM after a resident says they found a fire in their kitchen. The fire spread to other rooms in...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chickamauga VFW Auxiliary host a Veteran Christmas Dinner.

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — The Holiday season is a perfect time to make memories with family and friends. However, not everyone has a place, or people to celebrate with. That's why a group of veterans stepped up to help. Retired Veteran, Howard Neely Sr., attended his first Christmas dinner at...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WTVCFOX

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night

Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
ETOWAH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy