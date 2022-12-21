NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In one of our best updates of the year, two dogs with a very special bond have found their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter pair had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others. Now, they rely on each other daily.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO