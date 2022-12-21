Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Tennessee man, 32, gunned down on I-24 on Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 32-year-old man from Greenbrier died on Christmas Day in a shooting on Interstate 24. Metro Police are looking for the suspect and believe road rage is a possible motive. It happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday on I-24 West between the Shelby Avenue and...
WTVCFOX
76 dogs rescued from 'neglectful conditions' in Tennessee
DYER, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nearly 80 dogs are now at a rescue center after being removed from a property in Dyer, Tennessee. That’s according to the national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC). The nonprofit says they assisted the City of Dyer Police Department with the removal of the dogs from “neglectful conditions.”
WTVCFOX
Soggy Christmas: Chattanooga apartment residents spend holidays drying out from sprinklers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — With temperatures staying below freezing, for many, this Christmas season has been an experience. But on top of that, residents at one Chattanooga apartment complex have had to deal with a major sprinkler system malfunction that forced them to spend the holiday weekend drying out. "This...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee arrives in Miami, continues Orange Bowl prep
(WCYB) — The Tennessee football team touched down in Miami on Christmas Day as it continues its preparations to take on Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The Vols will practice on Monday. They'll treat it like a usual Tuesday practice with the Orange Bowl kicking off this Friday. "We...
WTVCFOX
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
WTVCFOX
Power problems persist on Christmas Eve in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TVA says they are ending planned intermittent power outages. Some customers might still see outages from unrelated power problems:. EPB reports that they ended the outages as of 11:30 am Saturday. 'Twas the day before Christmas, & at times over an hour. People in our...
WTVCFOX
Mom, daughter dog duo in Maury County adopted together just in time for Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In one of our best updates of the year, two dogs with a very special bond have found their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter pair had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others. Now, they rely on each other daily.
WTVCFOX
Man stabbed in Soddy-Daisy, deputy hurt while victim loaded into ambulance, EMS says
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — A man was stabbed in the back at a store on Mowbray Mountain, according to EMS on scene. A responding deputy was hurt by a passing truck in the process of loading the man into an ambulance, EMS says. EMS says the man drove his...
Human heart found in Tennessee salt stockpile
Police hope DNA will help identify who the heart found in a Tennessee Department of Transportation salt barn came from. WSMV's Michael Warrick reports.Dec. 19, 2022.
WTVCFOX
Average Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of new year: AAA
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Average Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. As of Monday morning, average state gas prices are eight cents less than a...
WTVCFOX
Kitchen fire damages Collegedale home on Christmas Day
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — Tri-Community volunteer firefighters responded to a residential fire on Eastview Terrace in Collegedale in the early morning hours on Christmas Day. A call came in at 12:10 AM after a resident says they found a fire in their kitchen. The fire spread to other rooms in...
WTVCFOX
Fire truck overturned in Gordon County crash caused by drunk driver, GSP says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire truck overturned in a crash in Gordon County, Georgia that was caused by a drunk driver Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol. GSP says the crash happened near Soldiers Pathway:. The fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane when GSP says...
WTVCFOX
Hazardous road conditions lead to several road closures across our viewing area Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a weekend of freezing temperatures, the snow has finally come down here in Chattanooga. And icy and hazardous conditions have caused several roads and highways across our viewing area Monday. On Monday Chattanoogans were surprised by the first winter snow. While facing freezing temperatures many...
WTVCFOX
Holidays in the dark: How EPB kept people who need power 24/7 connected
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Earlier Saturday morning EPB announced that many residents in the Hamilton County area could expect rolling blackouts that would last roughly fifteen minutes. Since then EPB has stated that they are not expecting major outages on Sunday, since the weather is expected to be warmer. J....
WTVCFOX
'Santa Train:' Forgotten Child Fund provides gifts to thousands of kids in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Christmas Eve, the Forgotten Child Fund held their annual "Santa Train" parade event allowing them to give gifts to less fortunate families in the area. The organization lined up trucks along with first responders, EMS, city police, and even Santa and Mrs. Claus. The "train"...
WTVCFOX
Water main breaks in Brainerd Monday, Signal Mountain Sunday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — UPDATE (Later on Monday):. Tennessee American Water says the repair near North Moore Road is complete and water service is restored. If customers experience air in their lines they should run a cold tap at a tub or sink for a few minutes until it runs clear.
WTVCFOX
Chickamauga VFW Auxiliary host a Veteran Christmas Dinner.
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — The Holiday season is a perfect time to make memories with family and friends. However, not everyone has a place, or people to celebrate with. That's why a group of veterans stepped up to help. Retired Veteran, Howard Neely Sr., attended his first Christmas dinner at...
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WTVCFOX
Signal Mountain Fire crews respond to residential fire Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — According to Signal Mountain Fire Chief Eric Mitchell there was a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Arrow Drive on Saturday night. Officials say that the residents were not home at the time of the fire. SMFD said that the fire was reported by...
WTVCFOX
Propane tanks explode in Etowah barn fire Friday night
Friday night Etowah Rural Fire and Rescue Department responded to a call at the 300 block of County Road. When crews arrived on the scene they found a single-story barn in flames. Officials found several 20-pound liquid propane cylinders that had exploded inside the barn. Crews worked quickly to contain...
Comments / 1