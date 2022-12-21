ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Hallmark Channel unwraps ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ in Asheville

By Nikolette Miller
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNubD_0jpzPZdG00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Hallmark Channel is already looking ahead to the next season.

The cable television network announced its first Christmas movie for 2023 called ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ will be shot entirely at the Biltmore.

Production on the movie is scheduled to begin next month in Asheville according to Hallmark Media.

The movie is set in both modern-day and time-traveling back to 1946.

ALSO ON WJBF: Official invitations for 2023 Masters Tournament sent out to eligible players

Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our
audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming,
Hallmark Media.

“We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful
Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

At least a dozen movies have been shot at the Biltmore over the years including Forest Gump and Being There.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy