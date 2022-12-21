Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Binge-Eating Sweet Treats Is Influenced by Gut Microbiome
Gut Microbes Influence Binge-Eating of Sweet Treats in Mice. We have all been there. You just meant to have a single Oreo cookie as a snack, but then you find yourself going back for another, and another. Before you know it, you have finished off the entire package even though you were not all that hungry to begin with.
Studies Show Diet and Regular Sodas Are Equally Unhealthy, Linking Both to Heart Disease and Other Ailments
You may well save calories with the diet variety, but the makeup of what is being ingested may cause more harm than good, making it no healthier than the regular variety. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Penn Medicine, Healthline.com, DeltaDenTalks.com, FoodDive.com, PressRoom.Cancer.org, and The American Cancer Society.
Researchers discovered drug that helps in weight loss and can be the golden ‘cure’ to obesity
Obesity is a widespread condition that has been steadily rising in the past decade. In America alone, over 40% of people are obese. Because of the rising number of obese individuals, researchers worldwide struggle to understand the reason behind this trend and how to treat this condition.
Medical News Today
What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?
Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
physiciansweekly.com
Why lithium should be used in patients with bipolar disorder? A scoping review and an expert opinion paper.
Contributor: Gaia Sampogna,Delfina Janiri,Umberto Albert,Filippo Caraci,Giovanni Martinotti,Gianluca Serafini,Alfonso Tortorella,Alessandro Zuddas,Gabriele Sani,Andrea Fiorillo. Lithium treatment is considered the gold standard for the long-term management of bipolar disorder and recurrent unipolar depression. It is also extremely effective in other psychiatric conditions characterized by impulsivity and aggression, and for the prevention of suicidal...
Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study
Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
physiciansweekly.com
Predicting the diagnosis of various mental disorders in a mixed cohort using blood-based multi-protein model: a machine learning approach.
Contributor: Suzhen Chen,Gang Chen,Yinghui Li,Yingying Yue,Zixin Zhu,Lei Li,Wenhao Jiang,Zhongxia Shen,Tianyu Wang,Zhenghua Hou,Zhi Xu,Xinhua Shen,Yonggui Yuan. The lack of objective diagnostic methods for mental disorders challenges the reliability of diagnosis. The study aimed to develop an easily accessible and useable objective method for diagnosing major depressive disorder (MDD), schizophrenia (SZ), bipolar disorder (BPD), and panic disorder (PD) using serum multi-protein. Serum levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), VGF (non-acronymic), bicaudal C homolog 1 (BICC1), C-reactive protein (CRP), and cortisol, which are generally recognized to be involved in different pathogenesis of various mental disorders, were measured in patients with MDD (n = 50), SZ (n = 50), BPD (n = 55), and PD along with 50 healthy controls (HC). Linear discriminant analysis (LDA) was employed to construct a multi-classification model to classify these mental disorders. Both leave-one-out cross-validation (LOOCV) and fivefold cross-validation were applied to validate the accuracy and stability of the LDA model. All five serum proteins were included in the LDA model, and it was found to display a high overall accuracy of 96.9% when classifying MDD, SZ, BPD, PD, and HC groups. Multi-classification accuracy of the LDA model for LOOCV and fivefold cross-validation (within-study replication) reached 96.9 and 96.5%, respectively, demonstrating the feasibility of the blood-based multi-protein LDA model for classifying common mental disorders in a mixed cohort. The results suggest that combining multiple proteins associated with different pathogeneses of mental disorders using LDA may be a novel and relatively objective method for classifying mental disorders. Clinicians should consider combining multiple serum proteins to diagnose mental disorders objectively.
KTEN.com
How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?
Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
physiciansweekly.com
High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.
Contributor: Bashir Ahmad Laway,Abid Rasool,Mohammad Salem Baba,Raiz Ahmad Misgar,Mir Iftikhar Bashir,Arshad Iqbal Wani,Naseer Choh,Omair Shah,Ajaz Lone,Zaffar Shah. Patients with Sheehan Syndrome (SS) are predisposed to coronary artery disease (CAD) due to risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and chronic inflammation. In addition to estimate CAD risk enhancers like high sensitive C reactive protein (hsCRP), apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and lipoprotein A [Lp(a)], this study applies Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Score to compute a 10-year probability of cardiovascular (CV) events in SS patients.
physiciansweekly.com
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic pain conditions and use of analgesics among nursing home patients with dementia.
Contributor: Martin Elstad Myrenget,Petter C Borchgrevink,Tone Rustøen,Stephen Butler,Dagfinn Thorsvik,Milada C Småstuen,Reidun Sandvik. Pain management for patients with dementia is challenging because many experience pain while being unable to communicate their pain. The aim of this study was to describe pain, pain management, and to perform a thorough clinical examination of chronic pain conditions among patients with dementia. Residents (n = 498) from 12 nursing homes were assessed for dementia (Clinical Dementia Rating scale [CDR]) and for pain with the Mobilization-Observation-Behavior-Intensity-Dementia-2 (MOBID-2) assessment form. Of all examined nursing home patients with dementia, 68% had moderate or severe chronic pain. The final study population (n = 262) with a CDR score of ≥1 and a MOBID-2 score of ≥3 were examined by pain expert physicians for chronic pain and categorized according to the International Classification of Disease (ICD-10/-11) classification systems. More than half (54.6%) had chronic pain conditions without underlying disease classified as chronic primary pain by ICD-11. Chronic widespread pain was the most prevalent (14.5%) followed by nonspecific pain from the back (13.4%), whereas the most prevalent chronic secondary pain conditions were chronic pain caused by osteoarthritis (15.4%) and stroke (8.0%). One-fourth received opioids, which was significantly associated with severe pain (P < 0.001) compared with moderate pain, although no significant association was found between opioid use and the type of pain condition. Although knowledge of the severity and specific types of pain conditions is recommended to direct the choice of treatment, these areas are not sufficiently explored in the nursing home populations with dementia and may hinder a better treatment of pain in this population.
physiciansweekly.com
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: Can 15 minutes of yoga a day help control blood pressure?
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a risk factor that can lead to more severe health problems. People can take proactive steps to improve their blood pressure through lifestyle modifications. A recent study found that yoga may provide more benefits for controlling blood pressure than other stretching methods. High...
physiciansweekly.com
Direct-acting antiviral agents significantly lower Hepatitis C related mortality and cancer risk
1. In this retrospective cohort study, adult patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection treated with direct-acting antiviral (DAA) agents had significantly lower mortality and a 27% lower risk of developing hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) than patients with untreated HCV infection. 2. Patients who received DAA treatment for HCV had a...
physiciansweekly.com
Rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol to manage recurrent venous thromboembolic events despite systemic anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Contributor: Correa Lara Maximiliano,García Chavez Jaime,Martinez Hernandez Erika. The evaluation and management of patients who sustain recurrent thromboembolic events while taking therapeutic anticoagulation have not been well characterized; moreover, there has been no systematic review or randomized trial focused on treating patients with recurrent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) during anticoagulant treatment. Therefore, we developed a pilot trial to compare rivaroxaban plus aspirin versus acenocoumarol in patients with recurrent venous thromboembolism despite ongoing anticoagulation with rivaroxaban.
Medical News Today
Can you be healthy with high cholesterol?
High cholesterol levels can be a risk factor for heart disease and stroke. While high levels of HDL cholesterol can be protective for heart health, high levels of LDL cholesterol can be harmful. The body requires a certain amount of cholesterol to function properly, but high cholesterol levels can be...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical profile and risk factors of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in Sudan: A multicenter cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Etedal Ahmed A Ibrahim,Rofiedah Eisa Hassan Mohamed,Khabab Abbasher Hussien Mohamed Ahmed,Mazin S Haroun,Yassin Abdelrahim Abdalla,Mohammed Eltahier Abdalla Omer,Mohammed Mahmmoud Fadelallah Eljack. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a relatively uncommon cause of stroke that mainly affects young ladies, with a wide spectrum of symptoms severity, and prognosis. In this...
physiciansweekly.com
Oesophageal Varices And Associated Factors In Cirrhotic Patients With Hepatitis C.
Contributor: Saira Muhammad Ali,Syed Zea Ul Islam Farrukh,Syed Afzal Ul Haq Haqqi,Arif Rasheed Siddiqui,Muhammad Zahid Qadri,Saad Khalid Niaz. Infection with hepatitis C virus is reported to have infected almost 71 million people worldwide. This study was done to assess the frequency and associated factors leading to oesophageal varices in patients presenting with hepatitis C related liver cirrhosis.
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical Worsening in an Adolescent With Pleural Tuberculosis.
A 17-year-old previously healthy female presented with unilateral chest pain and dyspnea. Chest radiographs demonstrated a unilateral pleural effusion and pneumonia. Pleural fluid bacterial cultures were negative; acid-fast cultures grew Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Two months after starting appropriate therapy, she had a recrudescence of symptoms and reaccumulation of the pleural fluid. Her tuberculosis antibiotic regimen was expanded, the effusion drained, and systemic corticosteroids initiated, resulting in rapid clinical improvement. Cultures of the second pleural fluid collection were negative. Her clinical deterioration was due to immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome (IRIS). IRIS can be seen within the first several months of starting tuberculosis therapy and can result in paradoxical worsening of symptoms or radiographic findings in adolescents who are on the appropriate therapy. IRIS is a diagnosis of exclusion after drug resistance and medication malabsorption, intolerance, and nonadherence are excluded. Therapy includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory agents for milder reactions and systemic corticosteroids for more severe IRIS cases.
