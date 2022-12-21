Read full article on original website
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
Epstein-Barr Virus is a Risk Factor for Major Depression, Longitudinal Study Finds
As one of the leading causes of disabilityand suicide worldwide, major depression is arguably the worst disease you can get, for it crushes the soul, so to speak. Major depression, clinically known as major depressive disorder (MDD), refers to depressive symptoms severe enough to impair daily activities. It’s different from sadness or looselyused depression as an expression of sadness.
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
Social Determinants of Health Influence Early Outcomes Following Lumbar Spine Surgery.
Contributor: Samuel E Holbert,Kristina Andersen,Deborah Stone,Karen Pipkin,Justin Turcotte,Chad Patton. Disparities among social determinants of health (SDoH) can impact overall well-being and surgical outcomes. The purpose of this study was to identify SDoH for patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery and evaluate their relationship to the postoperative outcomes of length of stay (LOS), discharge disposition, and readmissions. We conducted a retrospective observational study of patients who underwent lumbar spine surgery from July 2017 to January 2021. We used a self-reported SDoH survey in conjunction with the electronic medical record to gather patient information. Multivariate analysis was used to evaluate the relationships between patient demographics, SDoH, and postoperative outcomes. A total of 951 patients underwent lumbar spine surgery: 484 (50.9%) had decompressive laminectomy alone without fusion, and 467 (49.1%) had decompressive laminectomy with instrumented posterolateral fusion. When controlling for age, American Society of Anesthesiologists physical status classification, and surgery type, the SDoH of being currently married or having a life partner was associated with shorter LOS and decreased likelihood of discharge to a skilled nursing facility. Financial strain was associated with longer LOS, while attending church was associated with a decreased likelihood of 30-day emergency department (ED) return. This study identified various SDoH that may influence postoperative lumbar spine surgery outcomes of LOS, discharge disposition, 30-day ED return, and 30-day readmission. Patients at risk for suboptimal outcomes appear to be those with lower financial resources, less in-home support, and lower social connectivity. Routine screening of SDoH may enable care teams to effectively allocate resources for at-risk patients.
Is ADHD a Mental Illness?
ADHD is a diagnosable mental disorder that is characterized by problems with focus, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It is estimated to affect 4% of adults and 9% of children in the United States. At the same time, whether ADHD can be considered a mental illness is less clear. Kara Nassour, LPC,...
Is There a Schizophrenia Spectrum?
Schizophrenia is a mental health condition characterized by a broad range of symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions, and symptoms of psychosis. The disorder used to be divided into several subtypes; however, experts believe that what might have been considered subtypes instead make up a spectrum of conditions that fit under an umbrella known as schizophrenia spectrum disorders.
Floppy Eyelid Syndrome: an Overlooked Comorbidity Among Bariatric Patients.
Contributor: Theofano Zoumpou,Sandy Samuel,Nurhan Torun,Prashant Yadav,Daniel B Jones. Floppy eyelid syndrome (FES) is a clinical entity characterized by palpebral hyperlaxity and chronic conjunctivitis. Patients’ eyelids evert (“flip inside out”), leading to eye irritation, dryness, grittiness, and tearing. More severe cases can lead to significant ocular complications, such as keratoconus and impaired eyesight. Research has revealed an association between FES and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS). OSAS is also one of the most common comorbidities among patients with obesity and an indication for bariatric surgery. This is one of the first studies to explore FES in a group of patients who have undergone bariatric surgery.
High prevalence of coronary artery calcification and increased risk for coronary artery disease in patients with Sheehan syndrome- a case control study.
Contributor: Bashir Ahmad Laway,Abid Rasool,Mohammad Salem Baba,Raiz Ahmad Misgar,Mir Iftikhar Bashir,Arshad Iqbal Wani,Naseer Choh,Omair Shah,Ajaz Lone,Zaffar Shah. Patients with Sheehan Syndrome (SS) are predisposed to coronary artery disease (CAD) due to risk factors like abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and chronic inflammation. In addition to estimate CAD risk enhancers like high sensitive C reactive protein (hsCRP), apolipoprotein B (Apo B) and lipoprotein A [Lp(a)], this study applies Framingham Risk Score (FRS) and Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Score to compute a 10-year probability of cardiovascular (CV) events in SS patients.
The Neuroprotective Role of BCG Vaccine in Movement Disorders: A Review.
Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is the first developed vaccine to prevent tuberculosis (TB) and is the world’s most widely used vaccine. It has a reconcilable defense in opposition to tuberculosis, meningitis, and miliary disease in children but changeable protection against pulmonary TB. Immune activation is responsible for regulating neural development by activating it. The effect of the BCG vaccine on neuronal disorders due to subordinate immune provocation is useful. BCG vaccine can prevent neuronal degeneration in different neurological disorders by provoking auto-reactive T-cells. In the case of TB, CD4+ T-cells effectively protect the immune response by protecting the central defense. Because of the preceding fact, BCG induces protection by creating precise T-cells like CD4+ T-cells and CD8+ T-cells. Hence, vaccination-induced protection generates specific T-cells and CD4+ T-cells, and CD8+ T-cells. The BCG vaccine may have an essential effect on motor disorders and play a crucial role in neuroprotective management. The present review describes how the BCG vaccine might be interrelated with motor disorders and play a key role in such diseases.
Identification of novel glucocerebrosidase chaperone for potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease: An approach using in silico virtual screening, molecular docking and molecular dynamics, and in vitro studies.
Contributor: Pratigya Tripathi,Ankit Ganeshpurkar,Sushil Kumar Singh,Sairam Krishnamurthy. Glucocerebrosidase (GCase), a GBA1 gene-encoded lysosomal enzyme, is a risk factor for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Chaperones that increase GCase activity can potentially be disease-modifying agents in PD. To date, none of the registered treatments has demonstrated disease-modifying effects. Thus, chaperones for GCase were identified using in-silico virtual screening, molecular property filtering, and molecular dynamics and validated by circular dichroism, FT-IR, and Raman spectroscopies. In-vitro enzyme kinetics, thermal denaturation assay (TDA), and cell-line model were used to test their potential for GCase In-silico investigation revealed four compounds as candidate chaperones with adequate brain penetrability and binding energy (BE). Of them, GC466 showed ideal chaperoning characteristics, including potent BE -8.92 ± 0.68 Kcal/mol and binding affinity (K) 0.64 ± 0.12 μM against rGCase (Asp146, Phe265, and His329 residues) at pH 7.0 than at 4.5 (BE: -5.06 Kcal/mol, K: not found). Spectroscopic results confirmed the stability of GCase by GC466. TDA determined its chaperoning behavior, signified by improved rGCase thermal stabilization with stabilization ratio of 10.20 at 10 μM. In addition, it demonstrated GCase restorative, neurorestorative, and ROS scavenging activity in 6-OHDA treated cell-line model. Therefore, the present study may offer a novel chaperone with the potential to be a disease-modifying agent for PD.
The Influence of US Drug Price Dynamics in Cost Effectiveness Analyses of Biologics.
To evaluate the influence of drug price dynamics in cost-effectiveness analyses (CEAs). We evaluated scenarios involving typical US drug price increases during the exclusivity period and price decreases after the loss of exclusivity (LOE). Worked examples are presented using the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review’s assessments of tezepelumab for the treatment of severe asthma and targeted immune modulators for rheumatoid arthritis.
Having hypermobile joints may increase the risk for depression and anxiety in adolescents
A link has been found between joint hypermobility and the emergence of depression and anxiety in adolescence, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Open. Researchers found that young people with joint hypermobility were more likely to have depression and anxiety, and...
Serum sulfate level and Slc13a1 mRNA expression remain unaltered in a mouse model of moderate vitamin D deficiency.
Contributor: Ranita J Atcheson,Thomas H J Burne,Paul A Dawson. Sulfate is essential for healthy foetal growth and neurodevelopment. The SLC13A1 sulfate transporter is primarily expressed in the kidney where it mediates sulfate reabsorption and maintains circulating sulfate levels. To meet foetal demands, maternal sulfate levels increase by twofold in pregnancy via upregulated SLC13A1 expression. Previous studies found hyposulfataemia and reduced renal Slc13a1 mRNA expression in rodent models with either severe vitamin D deficiency or perturbed vitamin D signalling. Here we investigated a mouse model of moderate vitamin D deficiency. However, serum sulfate level and renal Slc13a1 mRNA expression was not decreased by a moderate reduction in circulating vitamin D level. We confirmed that the mouse Slc13a1 5′-flanking region was upregulated by 1,25(OH)D using luciferase assays in a cultured renal OK cell line. These results support the presence of a functional VDRE in the mouse Slc13a1 but suggests that moderate vitamin D deficiency does not impact on sulfate homeostasis. As sulfate biology is highly conserved between rodents and humans, we proposed that human SLC13A1 would be under similar transcriptional regulation by 1,25(OH)D. Using an online prediction tool we identified a putative VDRE in the SLC13A1 5′-flanking region but unlike the mouse Slc13a1 sequence, the human sequence did not confer a significant response to 1,25(OH)D in vitro. Overall, this study suggests that moderate vitamin D deficiency may not alter sulfate homeostasis. This needs to be confirmed in humans, particularly during pregnancy when vitamin D and sulfate levels need to be maintained at high levels for healthy maternal and child outcomes.
Wearable and mobile technology to characterize daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescent insomnia.
Contributor: Luca Menghini,Dilara Yuksel,Devin Prouty,Fiona C Baker,Christopher King,Massimiliano de Zambotti. Characterizing daily patterns of sleep, stress, presleep worry, and mood in adolescents with and without insomnia symptomatology. Two months of continuous wearable tracking and daily diary ratings. Free-living conditions. Ninety-three adolescents (59 girls; 16-19 years old) with (N = 47;...
High incidence of osteoarthritic changes in patients with osteochondral lesions of the talus without chronic lateral ankle instability.
Contributor: Shingo Kawabata,Tomoyuki Nakasa,Yasunari Ikuta,Junichi Sumii,Akinori Nekomoto,Nobuo Adachi. It is unclear whether osteochondral lesions of the talus (OLTs) without chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI) progress to osteoarthritis, which affects the therapeutic strategy. Especially, the efficacy of conservative treatment for OLT remains controversial. Since various anatomical abnormalities have been reported, there may be abnormal movement of the talus in the mortise, causing ankle instability. We hypothesized that OLTs have frequent osteoarthritic changes even without CLAI. This study aimed to evaluate the incidence of osteoarthritic changes and stress distribution on the talus in OLT.
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Marijuana, e-cigarette, and tobacco product use in young adults who underwent pediatric bariatric surgery.
Contributor: Meg H Zeller,Heather Strong,Jennifer Reiter-Purtill,Todd M Jenkins,James E Mitchell,Marc P Michalsky,Michael A Helmrath. The postoperative course after pediatric metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) cuts across a developmental phase when substance-use behaviors emerge as significant public health concerns. We examined use of marijuana, conventional cigarettes, and alternate tobacco products/devices (e.g.,...
Clinical profile and risk factors of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in Sudan: A multicenter cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Etedal Ahmed A Ibrahim,Rofiedah Eisa Hassan Mohamed,Khabab Abbasher Hussien Mohamed Ahmed,Mazin S Haroun,Yassin Abdelrahim Abdalla,Mohammed Eltahier Abdalla Omer,Mohammed Mahmmoud Fadelallah Eljack. Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a relatively uncommon cause of stroke that mainly affects young ladies, with a wide spectrum of symptoms severity, and prognosis. In this...
Selection of Safe Donors for Living Donor Liver Transplant Using Extended Right Lobe Graft.
Contributor: Sung Yeon Hong,Taegyu Kim,Bong-Wan Kim. Extended right lobectomy (ERL) for living donor liver transplant (LDLT) is selectively performed in many transplant centers and has shown excellent recipient outcomes as reported in previous studies. Yet, there is no universally accepted indication for ERL in respect to donor safety. Current study was designed to stratify risk factors of adverse donor outcome after ERL. A total of 79 living donors who underwent ERL for LDLT were included in analysis. Donors were classified as safety and hazard donor groups according to postoperative findings relevant to posthepatectomy liver failure classification by the International Study Group for Liver Surgery. On multivariable analysis, left lateral section volume <20% of total liver volume and nonpreservation of segment 4a venous drainage were the independent risk factors impairing postoperative outcomes. Despite the short-term impairment of liver function in hazard donor groups, all donors recovered and showed satisfactory remnant liver regeneration. However, these findings have implications in establishing selection criteria of donors eligible for ERL donation. In conclusion, LDLT using ERL graft can be safely performed provided so that left lateral section volume/total donor liver is ≥20% besides conventional donor selection criteria. Also, efforts to preserve segment 4a vein must be made in performing ERL graft procurement in LDLT donors.
