Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Rufe man pours gasoline on mother’s home
RUFE, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office responded in reference to the call on Christmas morning. Authorities say Sterling Crosslin of Rufe, poured gasoline on his mother’s home, then barricaded himself in the house. The mother was able to crawl out of the house. There are no...
news9.com
Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies
Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas. Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms. Haskell deputies arrived and...
ktoy1047.com
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 22)
Wednesday afternoon at 5:06, Paris Police arrested Rickey Donnell Kennybrew, 36, of Idabel, Oklahoma, for Felony-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A-Theft of Property. No mugshot or details are available. At 8:42 Wednesday night, an officer was on patrol near the 2900 block of Clark Lane when he heard...
KXII.com
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
easttexasradio.com
Fire Heavily Damages Honey Grove Commercial Building
Christmas Night , just before 9:00 PM Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of south 5th street down town Honey Grove. When they arrived they found a large commercial structure fulling involved. The threat to other buildings prompted a large response from Telephone, Dodd City, and Bonham Fire Departments. Fannin County Constable Precinct 3 and Honey Grove Police Department provided traffic control around the streets protect the fire hoses.
OHP: 19-year-old killed in McCurtain Co. crash
An Oklahoma woman has been killed in a crash in McCurtain County.
Texas witness reports circle object dropped from tree line to ground level
A Texas witness at Paris reported watching a bright yellow, circle-shaped object descending behind a nearby tree line 60 yards away at about 10 p.m. on October 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0