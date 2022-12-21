Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Man arrested at Hulen Mall had pepper ball gun, spied on woman in bathroom
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police have released new information about a man who was arrested on Christmas Eve. Just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a person with a weapon call at Hulen Mall, causing a lockdown.It started when a woman was in the bathroom and she saw a cellphone facing her from underneath the stall wall. She stepped out of the stall and confronted the suspect, who she said was a man dressed like a woman. The suspect, 45-year-old Douglas Egan, left the bathroom and attempted to leave the mall as the woman followed him. A man who saw the confrontation tried to intervene and prevent Egan from leaving. Egan reached into his backpack and took out a gun, pointing it at the man. After Egan left the mall, witnesses said they saw him changing his clothes. They also said they saw his gun in the back waistband of his pants. Police later said the gun in question was a pepper ball gun.Egan was arrested about a block away from the mall for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper photo/video in bath/dress room.
Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
Dallas security guard shoots man who attacked him with a hammer, police say
Fort Worth police detain man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
One person dies, one wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
A Pleasant Grove shooting victim has died and Dallas police are still looking for the killer. Officers were already at the hospital when two people turned up in someone’s car.
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
Homicide on Buckner Blvd
On December 25, 2022, at about 1:46 a.m., Dallas Police were at a local hospital when they were informed about two shooting victims that had arrived in a private vehicle. One victim died at the hospital and the second victim was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Detectives located the crime scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Shooting on Amanda Lane
9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
Aaron Dean transferred to TDCJ facility in Huntsville after sentencing in Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death
FBI rescues 26 migrants being held captive in Fort Worth
The FBI has rescued dozens of migrants from Honduras being held captive in Fort Worth. Garcia says all victims are doing well, although two had to be treated at a hospital.
5 men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were found unresponsive on Christmas Day after using an undetermined substance.Dallas police say at around 6 p.m. Sunday, they responded to almost simultaneous calls for possible overdoses in the 14000 block of Brookgreen Drive and the 13000 block of Emily Road.When police arrived at the scene, there were five men found unresponsive after using an undetermined substance. Dallas Fire-Rescue administered Narcan and life-saving measures before taking the victims to local hospitals. All of the victims were listed in critical condition.Police say three of the victims were from Brookgreen Drive and two were from Emily Road.
FBI Rescues 26 DFW Human Trafficking Victims
Upon raiding a home in Fort Worth Wednesday night on suspicion of human trafficking, the FBI found and rescued 26 Honduran refugees from apparent human traffickers. The FBI’s SWAT team arrested two suspects, identified as Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. “We can confirm we were onsite....
Dallas police seek driver who fled crash that seriously injured pedestrian
