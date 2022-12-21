Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 24 – December 26, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr. (December 24, 1956-December 24, 2022)
Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108-1235.
Comments / 0