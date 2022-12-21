Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Vols begin practice in Miami ahead of Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers accomplished their first full practice in Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl. No. 6 Tennessee practiced at Barry University on Monday, as they continued preparing to go head-to-head with No. 7 Clemson. The Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at...
wvlt.tv
Re-freezing to fog to sun Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much of Monday’s forecasted snow has already melted. Next up? Re-freezing today (salt those stairs!), followed by fog, and then warmer sunshine. We have two stout chances of rain next week. We’re also back into the 60s for the end of the 8-day. Join...
wvlt.tv
Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Crews face weather challenges while fighting house fire in Knox Co., officials say
Tennessee 8-year-old cries tears of joy after Christmas call from Jalin Hyatt. Raylan Clifton gets the Christmas gift of a lifetime after opening a Jalin Hyatt framed picture then getting a FaceTime call from the Vols standout just hours later. Travelers urged to use caution as snow falls across East...
wvlt.tv
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall stopped just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
wvlt.tv
Staying cold today with a few snow showers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another cold day, but warmer temperatures are on the way! A few light snow showers move in this afternoon as well before the warmth arrives. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Road crews clear snow and ice, prepare for refreeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all hands on deck for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County Public Works Tuesday, as road crews worked to clear snow and ice off the roads. “We have about 60 people out in trucks brining, salting, some trucks are just equipped with...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee man charged after Georgia woman dies in Sevier Co. crash, THP says
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man is facing several charges after a Georgia woman died in a crash in Sevier County Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report obtained by WVLT News. Gary Ralph Reagan, 47, of Tennessee, was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra on Chapman...
wvlt.tv
Operation Get Jared Home
Community steps up to help after Hamblen County kids lose Christmas presents in fire. Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas. Updated: 6...
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You’re in luck — Anakeesta is staying open to offer guests a spot to ring in the new year!. The park will offer extended hours on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.
wvlt.tv
Frozen pipes cause massive apartment flood, displace residents on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People at a Maryville apartment complex are left without a place to stay after pipes busted in several buildings, flooding their homes Christmas morning. Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several buildings froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw,...
wvlt.tv
Ceiling collapse injures firefighter after Christmas Eve fire in Powell community
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A firefighter was injured after a ceiling collapsed on him during the overhaul process following a house fire on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire Department Spokesman Jeff Bagwell. Crews responded to the house on Overton Lane and found fire coming from the back of...
wvlt.tv
One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro responds to overnight Knox County house fire, stresses importance of smoke alarms
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro fire crews responded to a house fire on Perry Road around 4 a.m. Monday, officials announced. When crews arrived, they reportedly found smoke and heavy fire coming from the home, but all residents had exited before they arrived and were outside. Officials said smoke alarms woke the home owners up.
wvlt.tv
Community steps up to help after Hamblen Co. kids lose Christmas presents in fire
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Michael Gibson was set to spend a belated Christmas morning with his three kids when he got word that his home in Hamblen County was on fire, along with all of the holiday gifts inside. “A bunch of toys they’ve been wanting,” said...
wvlt.tv
One in custody after shots fired complaint in Pineville, law enforcement says
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One person has been taken into custody Monday evening, following a report of a shots fired call, according to officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said multiple police agencies responded to a shots fired complaint on US 119...
Comments / 0