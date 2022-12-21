ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols begin practice in Miami ahead of Orange Bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers accomplished their first full practice in Florida ahead of the Orange Bowl. No. 6 Tennessee practiced at Barry University on Monday, as they continued preparing to go head-to-head with No. 7 Clemson. The Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Re-freezing to fog to sun Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Much of Monday’s forecasted snow has already melted. Next up? Re-freezing today (salt those stairs!), followed by fog, and then warmer sunshine. We have two stout chances of rain next week. We’re also back into the 60s for the end of the 8-day. Join...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Staying cold today with a few snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another cold day, but warmer temperatures are on the way! A few light snow showers move in this afternoon as well before the warmth arrives. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Road crews clear snow and ice, prepare for refreeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all hands on deck for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County Public Works Tuesday, as road crews worked to clear snow and ice off the roads. “We have about 60 people out in trucks brining, salting, some trucks are just equipped with...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Operation Get Jared Home

Community steps up to help after Hamblen County kids lose Christmas presents in fire. Officials with the East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department are asking people to pitch in to help save a family’s Christmas. East Hamblen Co. Fire Department asking for help saving family’s Christmas. Updated: 6...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you looking for New Year’s Eve plans? You’re in luck — Anakeesta is staying open to offer guests a spot to ring in the new year!. The park will offer extended hours on Dec. 31, with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, according to a release.
GATLINBURG, TN
One taken to hospital following Christmas morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in the Mechanicsville neighborhood Christmas morning. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire in the front of a one-story house at 1634 Dora St. Sunday morning. One person was also rescued...
KNOXVILLE, TN

