Sweetwater County, WY

wyo4news.com

Morris changes her plea on three of five charges

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr. (December 24, 1956-December 24, 2022)

Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108-1235.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
fireapparatusmagazine.com

WY EMT Killed, Another Hurt in Ambulance Crash

One EMT was killed and another was hurt when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle on Route 80 in Wyoming, officials said. Both EMTs were employees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash happened early Wednesday morning responding to a request for...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

