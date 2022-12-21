Read full article on original website
Morris changes her plea on three of five charges
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Candace Rachelle Morris, former Executive Director of Young at Heart Center, has vacated her jury trial date on January 30, 2023. Morris, who was arrested on September 13 on charges of forgery and wrongful taking of property, recently plead “not guilty at this time” on October 6, 2022, at Sweetwater District Court.
Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr. (December 24, 1956-December 24, 2022)
Robert “Bob” James Vasa Jr., 66, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. The family respectfully requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to Huntsman Cancer Foundation, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108-1235.
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County mourning death of EMT after ambulance struck while responding to crash on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An emergency medical technician with the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County died on Wednesday morning and another EMT was injured when a vehicle struck an MHCC ambulance that was responding to a previous crash along Interstate 80, the hospital announced. The initial crash occurred in the...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 24, 2022
Today – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
