Bowling club announces upcoming events, other offerings

The Bowling Association of Sun City West will host its last event of the year on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. This will be a special Red Pin event. In addition to the regular prize fund, bowlers will be awarded one dollar for each red pin strike they get. The first bowling night in 2023 will be Jan. 14 and then every other Saturday.

The BASCW is a Sun City West Chartered Club, not a bowling league, so as a club member individuals can choose to bowl or not. There is no firm time commitment.

The BASCW sign up book is located on the table/display desk in the center of the bowling lanes. Payment envelopes are next to the book and can be put in the “payment mailbox” that abuts the desk.

Members bowl a handicap No-Tap format meaning nine or ten pins down on the first ball is a strike. The cost to bowl is $12 per member and $13 for Sun City West resident guests (resident guests can bowl twice to see if club bowling is something they would enjoy). The fee covers the lineage and the payout to participating members. About half of the member bowlers will receive a payout of $5-$10.

Member bowlers can also participate in the “3-6-9 pot,” the “300 pot” and the 50/50 raffle. Those who want to participate in these additional activities must pay with the correct change.

BASCW invites all residents with a current RCSCW card no matter their bowling skill to join the club every other Saturday. Handicapping levels the playing field and gives all participants a chance to win some prize money. Membership is $10 per year. Membership forms are at the counter in the center of the bowling lanes.

Visit bascw.net or call 480-652-7614.