Kate Middleton Once Gave Prince Harry a Wildly Inappropriate Christmas Gift He Had to Open in Front of Queen Elizabeth II

By Lucille Barilla
 5 days ago

Like any other clan, the royal family has Christmas traditions. However, the one they look forward to the most is exchanging gag gifts. Their custom is to seek personalized items for other family members that will make them laugh. So it was expected Kate Middleton , wife of Prince William , would join in the fun when she became a member of the House of Windsor in 2010. She once gave her brother-in-law Prince Harry a wildly inappropriate and hilarious Christmas gift right in front of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool /Getty Images

The royal family has their own Christmas traditions

Traditionally, most people exchange Christmas gifts on Dec. 25. However, the royals give personalized items on Christmas Eve. This relaxed evening for the clan allows time to gather, enjoy time with one another, and put all duty aside for family fun.

However, the royals switch gifting up instead of looking for the perfect sweater or jewelry for fellow family members. Instead, they present one another with gag gifts, which usually makes for a fun evening where the Windsors let their hair down.

The royal family opens presents together at teatime on Christmas Eve at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham. This German tradition was introduced by Prince Albert, reported Tattler . The gifts are laid on tables for each member to open on Christmas Day after tea.

Kate Middleton once gave Prince Harry a wildly inappropriate Christmas gift

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Alastair Grant – WPA Pool/Getty Images
It seems impossible to remember a time when Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton had a very close relationship in light of his estrangement from the royal family. They were so close that Kate felt comfortable enough to gift Harry a wildly inappropriate item she believed would perfectly suit him and result in some laughs.

Kate purchased a grow-your-own-girlfriend kit for her brother-in-law, reported Express . The present came before Harry started dating Meghan Markle and was single following a string of high-profile relationships.

To make the situation surrounding the inappropriate token even funnier, Harry had to open it up and respond in front of the entire royal family, including his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Following gift-giving, the clan readies themselves for Christmas Day, where the focus lies somewhere between faith and food.

What does the royal family do on Christmas Day?

For the Windsors, Christmas Day brings a series of more formal activities. This Christmas will be particularly poignant as it will be the first without the late queen.

The day begins with a large breakfast, followed by a church service. There, the royals meet the public as they enter and leave the chapel.

Following, the clan enjoys a family meal. Marie Claire UK reports lunch includes a “salad with shrimp or lobster, and a roasted turkey, and all of your traditional side dishes like parsnips, carrots, Brussels sprouts and Christmas pudding with brandy butter for dessert.”

The family will gather and watch King Charles III’s first Christmas speech at 3 p.m., followed by afternoon tea, reported the publication.

Finally, a Christmas buffet dinner is served, including a variety of roasted meats carved right at the table, seafood, cooked vegetables, gingerbread cookies, and a flaming pudding served with brandy butter, cherry brandy, and hard cider.

Douglas
5d ago

I loved it when they were friends! before the gold digger came along!

