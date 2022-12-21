UK Libraries turn into 'warm banks' to provide heating and hot beverages for free amid energy crisis

Related
Women shared how they make sexist men explain their nasty jokes, and it's so satisfying
Writer Heather Thompson Day narrated how she handled a sexist joke at work and it's the best way to respond.
I'm an American mom living in Japan, and grocery shopping here is a far superior experience than it is in the US
It took time to get used to their tiny carts and unique selections, but I've found that Japanese supermarkets are much better than ones is in the US.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
Dying mom leaves husband 15-point list of rules on how to raise their eight kids
She left him pointers on bedtime rituals, hair care, how much screen time the kids get, a reminder to use sunblock, ironing shirts, etc.
The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World
A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Alena Analeigh Wicker (born in 2008 or 2009) became the youngest black person in U.S. history to get admitted into medical school at the age of 13. The news of Alena's history-making record only broke out in July 2022 but she also holds two other records in addition to this major accomplishment.
Nurse Reveals What Hospital Does When a Baby Dies: 'Heartbroken'
The labor nurse who posted an emotional video on TikTok told Newsweek: "I make sure the parents know it matters to me, that I care."
10 of the strangest pregnancies in the world
From the most babies born to one mother to the shortest baby brought to term, these are some of the most notable record-breaking pregnancies.
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
Conjoined Twins Speaks On Receiving Only One Salary Despite Working As Two People
Conjoined twins from Punjab, India, who were abandoned by their parents and raised in a shelter, have revealed that they each receive only one salary. Sohna and Mohna Singh, both 19, claimed in a YouTube interview with documentary filmmaker Ruhi enet that they earn only £200 per month.
A town in Italy is going to pay people $31,000 to move there, but there's a catch. You must buy and fix up old abandoned homes to get the cash.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic 'boot.'
"Cocaine Mummies" serve as evidence that ancient Egyptians may have arrived in America long before Columbus
Mummy of Ramses the GreatPhoto byAlyssa Bivins; CC-BY-SA-4.0 In 1992, scientists found drugs such as cocaine, hashish, and nicotine in some Egyptian mummies. These mummies came to be known as the "cocaine mummies."
Airbnb Said It Will No Longer Allow People To Rent Out Houses Where Enslaved People Used To Live
The new policy comes after the platform was widely criticized for an “1830s slave cabin” listing on Airbnb that went viral on TikTok in July.
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
