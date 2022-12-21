ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to fire on Stratton Drive

Lowcountry program increasing soccer accessibility. Charleston Water System issues critical water notice. Berkeley Co. reopens warming centers for first time …. Two Berkeley County churches, one in Goose Creek, the other in Moncks Corner, are serving as warming centers to provide residents in need with a warm place to stay this holiday season.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties

OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Town of Ridgeville under boil water advisory

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Ridgeville is under a boil water advisory, town officials announced Monday afternoon. All residents should boil tap water as a precautionary measure until Thursday afternoon, according to the Town of Ridgeville Water Department. Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute to kill any bacteria that may […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Georgetown Police investigate early-morning drive-by shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man was wounded in an early-morning Christmas Eve shooting in Georgetown. Officers responded to the area of Prince and Alex Alford Streets at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired, Maj. Nelson Brown said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.
GEORGETOWN, SC
charlestondaily.net

Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop coming to West Ashley, SC in January 2023

Hugh-Baby’s Charleston will mark Martin’s second Lowcountry restaurant, following the 2019 opening of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot, is coming to the Charleston area in January 2023. That’s according to a...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy