Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
abcnews4.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
counton2.com
Crews respond to fire on Stratton Drive
Lowcountry program increasing soccer accessibility. Charleston Water System issues critical water notice. Berkeley Co. reopens warming centers for first time …. Two Berkeley County churches, one in Goose Creek, the other in Moncks Corner, are serving as warming centers to provide residents in need with a warm place to stay this holiday season.
counton2.com
Family displaced by fire on Stratton Drive
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) responded to a Monday afternoon fire on Stratton Drive. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 2:15 p.m. for a structure fire in a single-story home. The fire was out and crews prepared to clear...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County Fire-Rescue respond to 2 house fires on Christmas Day
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to two house fires on Christmas Day. CCFR said a 70-year-old woman was burned and her home destroyed after a structure fire at 1193 Strickland Farm Road. Crews responded to the scene around 5:59 p.m., rescuing six animals and airlifted the injured woman to the Burn Center at MUSC in Charleston. Crews say the fire may have started due to a space heater that was set by nearby towels. The American Red Cross is assisting the woman.
Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews […]
abcnews4.com
Okatie issues critical notice as cold weather leads to water leaks and pressure issues
OKATIE, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials of Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJSAW) issued a critical water notice due to water leaks and pressure challenges. 3,000 customers experienced water leaks over the cold, artic weekend. The leaks have led to low water pressure in some areas of the system. The...
live5news.com
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
WCBD Count on 2
One dead following single-vehicle crash in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead Saturday morning in Berkeley County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 41. According to SCHP, a driver was traveling north on Hwy 41 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, veered off the right side […]
abcnews4.com
Town of Ridgeville urge residents to boil water due to water pipes bursting
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The winter blast plaguing the state is affecting the water pipes in Ridgeville. The cold front has caused some of the town's water pipes to burst. As a precaution, residents are asked to boil water until the later part of Thursday afternoon. Other towns, cities,...
live5news.com
Charleston Police respond to water main break
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
abcnews4.com
CHS flight tracker still down, IT creates alternative solution to check flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston International Airport flight tracker has been down since last week, so IT created a link to flightaware to temporarily mitigate the issue so the public can view arrivals and departures. Select the "click here for full flight data" icon. CHS website provider is...
WCBD Count on 2
Town of Ridgeville under boil water advisory
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Ridgeville is under a boil water advisory, town officials announced Monday afternoon. All residents should boil tap water as a precautionary measure until Thursday afternoon, according to the Town of Ridgeville Water Department. Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute to kill any bacteria that may […]
abcnews4.com
Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, breaks record low
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees, breaking the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989. According to the National Weather Service, the new record low is the the 21st time since March 1, 1937 that the daily high temperature was 32 degrees of less.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Water System critical water notice due to freezing temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Water System has issued a critical water notice urging residents to shut off water to decrease any risk of water lines bursting due to the arctic cold front. Leak options:. - Turn off at shutoff. - Turn water off at meter via water key.
abcnews4.com
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
live5news.com
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’ as freezing temps causes water crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A “perfect storm” of frigid temperatures and the holidays has caused a water crisis in the Lowcountry, according to officials with the Charleston Water System. “We are absolutely still in a crisis, and frankly only a few steps away from a catastrophe that would...
abcnews4.com
Free rides Christmas Day at Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. It's CARTA's way of giving back to the community. "It's our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering...
live5news.com
Georgetown Police investigate early-morning drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man was wounded in an early-morning Christmas Eve shooting in Georgetown. Officers responded to the area of Prince and Alex Alford Streets at 1:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired, Maj. Nelson Brown said. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot.
charlestondaily.net
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop coming to West Ashley, SC in January 2023
Hugh-Baby’s Charleston will mark Martin’s second Lowcountry restaurant, following the 2019 opening of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island. Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot, is coming to the Charleston area in January 2023. That’s according to a...
Georgetown police investigating after 1 injured in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting left one person injured in the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Officers received reports of shots being fired at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street in Georgetown, police said. When officers arrived, […]
